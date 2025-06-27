Gujarat Braces For Six Days Of Heavy Rainfall Red Alerts Issued In Several Dists
In total, 28 districts are under rain alert today. Over the next six days, the weather is expected to remain turbulent, particularly in regions of Saurashtra and South Gujarat, where significant rainfall activity is forecast through July 1.
The intensity is likely to spread to most parts of the state by July 2 and 3. For Friday, June 28, an orange alert - indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall - has been issued for Kutch, Banaskantha, Jamnagar, and Devbhoomi Dwarka.
Simultaneously, yellow alerts - for isolated heavy rainfall - have been issued for Rajkot, Morbi, Patan, Sabarkantha, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Junagadh, and Gir Somnath.
Looking ahead to June 29 and 30, the IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning in Kutch, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Junagadh, and Porbandar districts. These areas could experience weather disruptions and localised flooding.
On July 1, an orange alert has been declared for Navsari and Valsad districts, while yellow alerts cover Amreli, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, and Dang districts.
A more widespread spell is expected on July 2, as rain activity intensifies across Gujarat. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in at least 20 districts.
An orange alert has been issued for Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, and Chhota Udepur. Meanwhile, yellow alerts are in place for Kutch, Patan, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Panchmahal, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Navsari, Dang, Valsad, Amreli, and Bhavnagar.
The wet spell is set to continue on July 3, with North Gujarat expected to bear the brunt.
Orange alerts have been issued in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Mehsana, and Patan. Yellow alerts remain in effect for a long list of districts including Kutch, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Panchmahal, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Botad, Bhavnagar, and Amreli.
In response to the IMD's warnings, the Gujarat government has ramped up its preparedness across the state. Disaster response teams, including NDRF and SDRF units, have been strategically deployed in vulnerable districts. Control rooms are operational 24x7, and local administrations have been instructed to stay on high alert.
Temporary shelters have been set up in low-lying areas, and efforts are underway to ensure uninterrupted power, water, and medical services. The state machinery is also coordinating with weather agencies for real-time updates and issuing public advisories through various media channels to ensure timely evacuation and response if needed.
