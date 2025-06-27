Develop Economic Hubs On Govt Land Near Infrastructure Projects: Maha CM To Officials
He gave these directives during a review meeting of the north-bound Versova to Bhayandar coastal road project.
Chief Minister Fadnavis also instructed that the road project be executed while conserving the mangrove forests.
He emphasised that additional mangrove areas should be developed to compensate for those affected by the project.
All necessary project approvals should be obtained simultaneously, and the entire project must be completed by the set deadline of December 2028, he said.
He added that about 165 hectares of land are required for this coastal road project, most of which is government-owned.
He directed the concerned agencies to complete the process of transferring this government land within 15 days.
He also instructed that the land required from the Department of Fisheries at Versova be acquired through a proper follow-up.
The coastal road from Madh to Versova should be developed in coordination with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, he said.
While constructing the coastal road, CM Fadnavis suggested preparing a dedicated advertising policy such as hoardings and flex banners along the stretch.
An advisor should be appointed for this purpose, and the revenue generated from advertisements should be used for road repairs and maintenance, the Chief Minister said.
The total length of the Versova to Bhayandar Coastal Road with the Link Road is 63 km and it will be implemented in six phases.
The tender process has already been initiated, said the government in a statement.
The review meeting was attended by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, BMC Additional Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar, Thane Collector Ashok Shingare, Mumbai Suburban Collector Saurabh Katiyar, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Commissioner R.A. Sharma, and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Managing Director Anil Gaikwad.
