Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Critical Energy Facility In Kherson Region, Prolonged Power Outages Possible

Russians Attack Critical Energy Facility In Kherson Region, Prolonged Power Outages Possible


2025-06-27 11:11:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported the incident on Telegram .

“On the eve of Constitution Day, the Russians decided to plunge Kherson region into darkness by attacking a vital energy facility,” the statement reads.

As noted, the attack has caused electricity supply issues in several settlements.

Residents of the region are being asked to prepare for an extended lack of electricity. Energy workers are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation.

Read also: PM Shmyhal reports number of mines cleared in deoccupied Kherson region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 27, enemy shelling in Kherson caused disruptions in electricity supply.

MENAFN27062025000193011044ID1109732971

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search