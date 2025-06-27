Russians Attack Critical Energy Facility In Kherson Region, Prolonged Power Outages Possible
“On the eve of Constitution Day, the Russians decided to plunge Kherson region into darkness by attacking a vital energy facility,” the statement reads.
As noted, the attack has caused electricity supply issues in several settlements.
Residents of the region are being asked to prepare for an extended lack of electricity. Energy workers are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation.Read also: PM Shmyhal reports number of mines cleared in deoccupied Kherson region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 27, enemy shelling in Kherson caused disruptions in electricity supply.
