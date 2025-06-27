Squaremouth Highlights The Most Common Travel Disruptions Ahead Of Fourth Of July Holiday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a record breaking 72.2 million people expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday period, travelers should expect bustling airports and busy roads.

Squaremouth, the nation's largest travel insurance comparison service , reveals three common travel disruptions travelers may face this Fourth of July weekend, and explains how travel insurance can help.

Disruption #1: Flight Delays and Cancellations

The TSA is expecting over 18.5 million people to travel by air over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. This comes at a time when travelers are already concerned about flight delays, disruptions and cancellations impacting their trips. Squaremouth recently uncovered a 55% surge in travelers looking for delay-related coverage .

How Travel Insurance Can Help:



Most travel insurance plans include coverage for travel delays. If you experience a significant delay, the Travel Delay benefit can cover your expenses. For the most coverage and flexibility, look for a plan that kicks in after flight delays of 3 hours and covers any delay of a common carrier. If your delay forces you to cancel your trip outright, you can be fully reimbursed by Trip Cancellation coverage for prepaid, non-refundable expenses.

Disruption #2: Severe Weather and Hurricanes

Summer travel season brings the potential for severe weather, especially if you're traveling to a hurricane-prone destination or to the Northeast, where many airports tend to be significantly impacted by summer storms.

This summer, travelers are growing increasingly concerned about severe weather events impacting their trips. In fact, Squaremouth has uncovered a 58% year-over-year increase in the number of travelers searching for Hurricane & Weather coverage leading up to their summer trips.

How Travel Insurance Can Help:

Most travel insurance policies include Hurricane & Weather coverage, which can reimburse you for your prepaid, non-refundable trip costs if severe weather forces you to cancel your plans. To qualify for coverage, at least one of the following conditions typically must be met:



Your airline or other common carrier is delayed due to severe weather, typically between 6-48 hours

Your home or destination becomes uninhabitable

A hurricane warning is issued for your destination A mandatory evacuation order is issued at your destination

Disruption #3: Highway Backups and Road Closures

With a majority of holiday travelers staying closer to home and turning to road trips for their holiday travels, it's wise to have travel insurance protection in case of unexpected bumps along the way.

How Travel Insurance Can Help:

While most travel insurance policies don't cover general traffic delays, there is one key exception: if you're involved in a traffic accident on the way, you can be covered.

Many policies can reimburse you for missed trip costs and additional transportation expenses required to catch up with your itinerary. To be eligible, you'll typically need documentation of the accident and proof that it directly caused your delay.

