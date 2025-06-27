INDOCHINO CONTINUES NBA DRAFT LEGACY WITH CUSTOM LOOKS FOR FUTURE STARS POWELL, RICHARDSON & BROOME

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - INDOCHINO, the global leader in custom menswear, proudly continued its celebrated NBA Draft partnership by outfitting three of basketball's most promising young stars at the 2025 NBA Draft: Drake Powell, Jase Richardson, and Johni Broome. Each athlete worked with INDOCHINO to create a made-to-measure suit designed to elevate one of the biggest moments of their careers.

Since first appearing on the NBA Draft red carpet in 2017, INDOCHINO has become a trusted style partner for elite draftees, combining the brand's heritage in personalization with the high expectations of professional sports. From top-10 picks to breakout second-rounders, the brand has helped over 100 athletes step into their next chapter with custom confidence.

"The NBA Draft is more than just a moment-it's a milestone that reflects years of hard work, discipline, and drive," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "We're honored to be part of this tradition with Drake, Jase, and Johni-three athletes whose unique stories and styles deserve to be celebrated. Our legacy at the Draft is built on one thing: helping future stars show up as their best selves."

Working closely with INDOCHINO's Style Guides, each player curated every detail of their look-from lapels to linings, from stitching to signature monograms-ensuring their suits reflected not just the occasion, but their identity.

"The Draft is a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and I wanted to feel like myself-just elevated," said Drake Powell. "INDOCHINO didn't just help me dress up; they helped me stand tall in a way that felt personal. On Draft night when I put my suit on, I knew I was wearing something made just for me."

From its roots in Vancouver to red carpets across the sports world, INDOCHINO has spent nearly two decades redefining how to suit up. The NBA Draft represents the pinnacle of performance and presentation-and this year, once again, INDOCHINO delivered.

About INDOCHINO

INDOCHINO is a global leader in custom apparel. Founded in 2007, the brand empowers individuals to express their identity through personalized style, supported by a seamless online experience and showrooms across North America. INDOCHINO's presence at the NBA Draft is a modern tradition rooted in craftsmanship, self-expression, and showing up for life's defining moments.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. Each custom garment is made to the customer's precise measurements and shipped to their door, hassle-free.

For more information, visit and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

SOURCE Indochino Apparel Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED