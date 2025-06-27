Southern Rock Icons LYNYRD SKYNYRD Celebrate 50 Years With 'Live At The Ryman'

LYNYRD SKYNYRD

Lynyrd Skynyrd, "Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman" (Frontiers Music SRL)

The new live album and DVD features special guests Jelly Roll, John Osborne (Brothers Osborne), Brent Smith (Shinedown), Donnie Van Zant (.38 Special) and more

- JELLY ROLLNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd has released their new project,“Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman” (Frontiers Music SRL) - available on 2CD/DVD, Blu-Ray or a double LP everywhere today. A celebration of the southern sound that changed rock forever, the live album and DVD spectacularly captures Lynyrd Skynyrd's historic 50th-anniversary concert at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium in 2022. This special release holds profound significance as it features the final performance of founding member Gary Rossington, who passed away less than five months later.The new album showcases the band's unparalleled energy and their signature blend of blues rock and Southern hard rock swagger and stands as a celebration of Lynyrd Skynyrd's lasting legacy in music history, filled with iconic hits such as“Freebird,”“Sweet Home Alabama,”“Simple Man,” and so many more. Special guests on the album include Jelly Roll, Marcus King, John Osborne (The Brothers Osborne), Brent Smith (Shinedown), and Donnie Van Zant (Van Zant & .38 Special).This special release holds profound significance as it features the final performance of founding member Gary Rossington. Before his passing in March of 2023, Rossington -- the last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd -- expressed an earnest hope that the band's music would continue to be performed even after he wasn't around. And just as they've done for over 50 years, the band remains a driving force in rock, honoring their roots while bringing their signature sound to new audiences."Y'know, when we started this band...we always wanted to be in front of people hearing our songs," Rossington explained while in Nashville for the live recording at the Ryman, which turned out to be his final performance with the band. "I want our music to endure because I've seen people...when they don't play anymore, they kind of fade away and people quit talking about them. You don't hear their songs or see their image on the Internet or anything. We wanted to stay around. That was our dream, for the band to play and play our music and let that be heard.”"This is all about the music and keeping it alive and keeping those guys alive through the music," adds lead vocalist Johnny Van Zant. "People want to hear it, and they want to hear it played live. I have people all the time saying, 'Thank you for carrying it on so we can experience it.'”With over 28 million records sold in the U.S. and a sound as iconic as the American culture it celebrates, Lynyrd Skynyrd continues to inspire fans of all ages while embodying the very soul of Southern rock. From their humble Jacksonville beginnings, through tragedy, reunion, and redemption, the band has earned its place on Rolling Stone's list of the“100 Greatest Artists of All Time” – as well as a prominent spot in the hearts of generations.Originally formed in 1964 as My Backyard, the band evolved into Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1968, with a lineup featuring Ronnie Van Zant (vocals), Gary Rossington (guitar), Allen Collins (guitar), Larry Junstrom (bass), and Bob Burns (drums). Their 1973 debut album introduced the world to their unmistakable blend of blues, country, and hard rock. Hits like“Sweet Home Alabama” and the timeless“Free Bird” cemented their status as pioneers of the genre.At the peak of their success, in 1977, a devastating plane crash claimed the lives of lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backup vocalist Cassie Gaines, leaving the music world in shock. Despite the unimaginable loss, Lynyrd Skynyrd's legacy endured, and their music remained a beacon of Southern rock.In 1987, the band reformed with Ronnie's younger brother, Johnny Van Zant, taking over as lead vocalist. Lynyrd Skynyrd continued to tour and record, with guitarist Rickey Medlocke returning to the fold in 1996. Though founding member Gary Rossington's passing in 2023 marked the end of an era, Lynyrd Skynyrd's influence remains stronger than ever. Their enduring music, spirit, and legacy will forever stand as a testament to the power of rock and roll.As Jelly Roll said:“In the South, there's Jesus Christ, and then there's Lynyrd Skynyrd, right there beside each other.”Buy the album:Watch“Tuesday's Gone” featuring Jelly Roll: #_cb1743569434Watch“Simple Man” featuring Brent Smith of Shinedown:Watch“Sweet Home Alabama":About Frontiers Label Group:Founded in 1996 by Serafino Perugino in Napoli, Italy, Frontiers initially specialized in distribution of indie Rock labels across the Italian market. The company, however, soon evolved into a leading global rock label, working with such important artists as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Megadeth, Skunk Anansie, Van Zant, Def Leppard, Journey, Yes, Mr Big, Biohazard, Whitesnake and ELO, while also signing and developing tomorrow's artists.Today, the expanded Frontiers Label Group owns and operates the imprints Frontiers Music Srl (Mainstream and Classic Rock), FLG Records (Alternative Music) and BLKIIBLK Records (Metal and Hard Rock) with global digital and physical distribution via The Orchard (Sony Music). The company is headquartered in Italy with additional executive staff in London, NY, Boston, Raleigh and Nashville. Serling Rooks Hunter McKoy Worob and Averill LLP provides legal representation in the US, with international legal under the direction of Dario De Cicco.TRACK LISTING:1. What's Your Name2. Workin' for MCA (ft. John Osborne)3. You Got That Right4. I Know A Little5. Down South Jukin6. That Smell7. Cry for the Bad Man8. Saturday Night Special (ft. Marcus King)9. Tuesday's Gone (ft. Jelly Roll)10. Red White and Blue (ft. Donnie Van Zant)11. Simple Man (ft. Brent Smith)12. Gimme Three Steps13. Call Me the Breeze14. Sweet Home Alabama15. Freebird16. Celebrating 50 Years of Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary

