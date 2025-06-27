Laundry Care Strategic Business Report 2025 Eco-Friendly Trends Drive Innovations, U.S. And China Lead Global Expansion, Consumer Preferences For Sustainable Solutions Surge - Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Laundry Care Market is projected to grow from $106.2 billion in 2024 to $138.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6%. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demands for eco-friendly and effective laundry solutions. The report offers a comprehensive analysis, exploring market trends, drivers, and forecasts, including recent tariff developments affecting the market globally. Key insights reveal significant growth in laundry detergents - expected to reach $91.6 billion by 2030. Regional analysis highlights China's robust growth at a 7.3% CAGR. Discover actionable insights from major players like P&G, Henkel, and Unilever. Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laundry Care - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Laundry Care was estimated at US$106.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$138.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Laundry care includes a wide range of products and services aimed at cleaning garments and textiles. This market encompasses detergents, fabric softeners, bleach, and specialized cleaning products designed for different types of fabrics and stains. As global awareness regarding hygiene and fabric care increases, the laundry care market continues to expand, driven by consumer demands for more effective and sustainable cleaning solutions.

How Are Consumer Preferences Shaping the Laundry Care Market?

Consumer preferences for eco-friendly and gentle laundry products are significantly shaping market trends. The rising popularity of organic and natural ingredients in laundry detergents and the shift towards products that require less water and energy reflect a growing consumer emphasis on sustainability. Additionally, the development of products tailored for use in high-efficiency machines and concentrated formulas is a response to consumer demands for cost-effectiveness and environmental concern.

What Are the Challenges in the Laundry Care Industry?

The laundry care industry faces challenges including intense competition among well-established brands and new entrants, and the need to constantly innovate to meet changing consumer preferences. Regulatory pressures regarding chemical use and packaging also pose significant challenges, pushing companies to innovate towards more sustainable practices without compromising on performance.

Growth in the Laundry Care Market Is Driven by Several Factors

The growth in the laundry care market is driven by several factors including increased global focus on cleanliness and hygiene, especially highlighted by recent global health events. Urbanization and higher living standards worldwide also contribute to greater consumption of laundry products. The trend towards convenient and time-saving laundry products, such as single-use pods and other advanced formulations, further drives market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in appliance efficiency support the use of specialized laundry care products, enhancing the overall market expansion. Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Laundry Detergents segment, which is expected to reach US$91.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.7%. The Fabric Softeners & Conditioners segment is also set to grow at 4.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $28.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.3% CAGR to reach $29.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Bombril SA, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Lion Corporation, P&G Professional and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Scope of the Study

Segments: Product Type (Laundry Detergents, Fabric Softeners & Conditioners, Laundry Aids, Other Product Types); Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa. This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities. Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $106.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $138.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Laundry Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Eco-friendly Detergents Gain Popularity as Consumers Prioritize Sustainability in Home Care Products

Technological Innovations in Laundry Appliances Propel Demand for High-Efficiency Laundry Care Solutions

Rising Health Awareness Spurs Market Growth for Hypoallergenic and Dermatologist-Approved Laundry Products

Urbanization and the Shift to Smaller Living Spaces Drive Demand for Multi-Functional and Space-Saving Laundry Care Products

Growth in Online Retail Channels Enhances Accessibility and Adoption of Niche Laundry Care Brands

Consumer Demand for Convenience Boosts Popularity of Single-Use Laundry Detergent Pods

Global Expansion of Laundry Services and Laundromats Opens New Avenues for Commercial Laundry Care Products

DIY Trend Influences Market as Consumers Seek Homemade and Natural Laundry Solutions

Technological Advancements in Fabric Care Drive Demand for Specialized Laundry Additives and Enhancers

A Shift Towards Subscription and Delivery Services in Laundry Care Offers New Consumer Convenience Rising Popularity of Scented and Aromatherapeutic Laundry Products Enhances User Experience

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 21 companies featured in this Laundry Care market report include:



Bombril SA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

Lion Corporation

P&G Professional

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

SC Johnson and Son Inc.

Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

The Clorox Company Unilever PLC

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Laundry Care Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900