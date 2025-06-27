India's Agriculture & Allied Sector Clocks 54.6 Per Cent Jump In Output From 201112 To 202324

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Gross Value of Output (GVO) from the agriculture and allied sector at constant prices has shown steady growth from Rs 1,908 thousand crore in 2011–12 to Rs 2,949 thousand crore in 2023–24, marking an overall increase of approximately 54.6 per cent, according to a report released by the Ministry of Statistics on Friday.

The crop sector with GVO at Rs 1,595 thousand crore remains the largest contributor to total GVO (at constant prices) of agriculture and allied sectors, with a share of 54.1 per cent in 2023-24. Cereals and fruits, and vegetables together accounted for 52.5 per cent of total crop GVO in 2023-24, the report states.

Among the cereals, only paddy and wheat constitute approximately 85 per cent of the GVO (at constant prices) of all cereals in 2023-24.

The report also states that five states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and Haryana, contributed nearly 53 per cent of GVO (at constant prices) of cereals in 2023-24. Uttar Pradesh maintained the topmost position, but the state's share fell from 18.6 per cent in 2011-12 to 17.2 per cent in 2023-24.

In the fruit group in 2023-24, constant prices GVO of banana (₹47.0 thousand crore) has surpassed that of mango (Rs 46.1 thousand crore). Mango was the top-most contributor in GVO (at constant prices) in the fruit group consistently from 2011-12 to 2021-22.

Potato remains the top-most contributor in GVO (at constant prices) of the vegetable group during 2011-12 to 2023-24. GVO of potato has increased to Rs 37.2 thousand crore in 2023-24 from Rs 21.3 thousand crore in 2011-12.

Floriculture experienced significant growth in GVO at constant prices, nearly doubling from Rs 17.4 thousand crore in 2011–12 to Rs 28.1 thousand crore in 2023–24, reflecting rising commercial interest and diversification in horticulture.

The composition of state-wise contributions to the GVO (at constant prices) for 'fruits and vegetables' and floriculture has changed noticeably from 2011–12 to 2023–24, indicating shifts in production dynamics and regional agricultural growth, the report states.

Share of Madhya Pradesh (19.2 per cent) in GVO of 'condiments & spices' in 2023-24 made a dramatic leap, becoming the top contributor in this group, while Karnataka and Gujarat followed with 16.6 per cent and 15.5 per cent, respectively.

GVO of livestock products has increased from Rs 488 thousand crore in 2011-12 to Rs 919 thousand crore in 2023-24, making it one of the fastest-growing components of agriculture & allied activities.

Milk remained dominant in this sector in 2023-24, but its share has decreased from 67.2 per cent to 65.9 per cent during 2011-12 to 2023-24. Share of meat group in total GVO of livestock sector increased from 19.7 per cent to 24.1 per cent during 2011-12 to 2023-24 (at constant prices).

'Forestry and Logging' sector has displayed moderate but consistent growth from Rs 149 thousand crore to Rs 227 thousand crore during 2011-12 to 2023-24. Share of value of industrial wood surged from 49.9 per cent in 2011-12 to 70.2 per cent in 2023-24.

'Fishing and aquaculture' sub-sector is becoming increasingly important in India's agricultural GVA, with its contribution significantly rising from 4.2 per cent in 2011-12 to 7.0 per cent in 2023-24. Share of inland fish has decreased from 57.7 per cent to 50.2 per cent during 2011-12 to 2023-24, whereas, share of marine fish has increased from 42.3 per cent to 49.8 per cent during 2011-12 to 2023-24.

Significant shifts in GVO in Fisheries have been observed in the two major contributing states of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh during the period 2011-12 to 2022-23.