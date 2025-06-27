MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Assisi, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - The international traveling exhibition "Jordan: Dawn of Christianity" will open onatin Assisi, marking its second major venue following a successful debut at the Vatican earlier this year.







Historic Italian City of Assisi to Host International Exhibition "Jordan: Dawn of Christianity"

Organized in collaboration with the Municipality of Assisi , the exhibition will take place in the 13th-century Palazzo Monte Frumentario , a former granary now restored as a prominent cultural center. The venue, located in the birthplace of Saint Francis of Assisi , was chosen for its deep historical and spiritual resonance.

Welcoming over 5 million visitors annually , Assisi is renowned for its religious significance and UNESCO World Heritage status. Hosting the exhibition reflects the growing cultural and diplomatic ties between Jordan and Italy , highlighted by King Abdullah II's 2019 receipt of the Lamp of Peace award in Assisi for his efforts in advancing interfaith dialogue.

The exhibition's opening aligns with preparations for Jubilee Year 2025 , proclaimed by Pope Francis under the theme "Pilgrims of Hope", a sacred year celebrated once every 25 years in Catholic tradition.

"Jordan: Dawn of Christianity" highlights five significant Christian pilgrimage sites within Jordan's borders. The exhibition features Bethany Beyond the Jordan, recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site and identified by the Vatican as the location of Jesus Christ's baptism. Additional sites include Mount Nebo, the Church of Our Lady of the Mountain in Anjara, Tell Mar Elias, and Machaerus, where historical accounts place John the Baptist's imprisonment and death.

The exhibition aims to promote Jordan as a leading destination for religious tourism, building on the momentum of Pope Francis's 2014 visit to the Baptism Site and reinforcing Jordan's position within the broader Holy Land.

This exhibition reflects Jordan's dedication to sharing its Christian legacy with the world. By presenting these sacred sites to international audiences, it invites visitors to experience the spiritual richness and historical depth that Jordan uniquely offers. The exhibition serves as a cultural and spiritual bridge, fostering mutual understanding and echoing the spirit of peace and dialogue long embodied by Saint Francis.

The project is a collaborative initiative between Jordanian cultural institutions and global partners, supporting broader efforts to enhance religious tourism and cultural diplomacy across the region.

Following its Assisi debut, the exhibition is scheduled to tour additional international locations. Visitor details and the full exhibition itinerary are available at .