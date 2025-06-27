Jesse Draper's Halogen Ventures Announces The Close Of $30 Million Fund To Invest In Childcare And The Future Of Family
The Future of Families market is currently valued at $7.5 trillion and is expected to grow significantly as family life dynamics continue to evolve over the next decade and beyond. Since the global pandemic, women have lost more than $800 billion in income and more than 64 million jobs globally due to the childcare crisis. With childcare costs increasing year over year, over 40% of families in the U.S. struggle to find childcare solutions. Studies show the crisis is getting worse and it's taking a toll on families. Even the U.S. Surgeon General released an advisory on the mental health and well-being of parenting in America. While the United States is ahead in many things, we have fallen behind the Nordic Countries, France, Canada and beyond in childcare. No society can survive without proper support of families.
Halogen's third fund will focus on meeting the unmet needs of the modern family by investing in five core verticals: Childcare, Education/EdTech, FamTech (Family Technology), Child & Youth Services, and the Digital Workplace.
Draper raised this fund alongside her partners Ashley Balla and Jennifer Kwan Mandelbaum. Other key team members include Adriana Gadala-Maria Ochi and Julia Richter. Limited Partners in Halogen's Fund Three include: The State of Alabama (Innovate Alabama), Fenwick's Fund of Funds, Candace Nelson (Founder of Sprinkles), Gingerbread Capital, Mike Evans (Founder of Grubhub) and Lanyon Advisors.
Draper founded Halogen Ventures in 2015 after recognizing startups with women founders were one of the most overlooked and high-potential investment opportunities of our time. Since then Draper has demonstrated there is no lack of deal flow from female founders who are innovating and tackling world-changing problems. Halogen portfolio companies include Everlywell's at-home health testing (val $3.5B), Babylist ($1B GMV), Flex the top selling brand in sustainable period care ($24.8B market), HopSkipDrive (over 1M safe trips to and from schools), Upwards leadership in childcare solutions ($520B market), Dacora, the first female founded electric vehicle, Metropolis (AI powered mobility and parking provider) among other leading consumer technology and B2B solutions. Halogen's 75 portfolio companies include five unicorns and have created over $15B market value and are100% female founded.
Halogen Ventures is an early stage venture capital fund focused on consumer technology companies with a female in the founding team. The Halogen team brings deep expertise and experience in understanding consumer and B2B trends and behavior and identifying entrepreneurs who will innovate and solve problems at scale. General Partner Jesse Draper is a 4th generation venture capitalist, and advocate for investing in women , one of Marie Claire's 'Most networked women in America'. Halogen has invested in over 75 early stage deals including Everlywell, Babylist, HopskipDrive, Metropolis, Flex, ThisisL. (acquired by P&G), Squadapp (Acquired by Twitter) and Eloquii (acquired by Walmart). For more information, please visit HalogenVC .
