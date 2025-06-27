Tranzzo Explains The Role Of 3D Secure In Enhancing Online Payment Security For Businesses
Why 3DS is important for your business
Learn how 3D Secure verifies cardholders, reduces fraud and chargebacks, and builds customer trust in every online transaction your business processes.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For any business that accepts online payments, customer trust starts with payment security. And when card data is involved, there's no room for compromise.
Tranzzo breaks down how 3D Secure helps protect online transactions - and why it's essential for both businesses and their customers.
3D Secure (3DS) is a security protocol that verifies the cardholder's identity during online payment .
How it works:
Customer enters card details
Redirected to a secure bank page
Confirms identity (SMS code, push notification, Face ID)
Payment goes through only if verified
3DS is also known by branded names such as Visa Secure and Mastercard ID Check.
Key benefits for business:
Lower fraud risk
Fewer chargebacks
Increased customer trust
Higher approval rates - when implemented right
Want to protect your business from fraud and chargebacks? Contact Tranzzo
Polina Toropova
Tranzzo
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment