Envision Energy Wins Segment Champions Award By GWEC, Leading Global Wind Innovation And Market Growth
Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC said in the citation: "Over the past decades, Envision Energy has grown into one of the world's most innovative wind technology leaders. Envision and the rest of GWEC's pioneering membership epitomize GWEC's vision of 'Powering the Future'. Envision leadership in technology and market development is accelerating the clean energy transition worldwide. We were delighted to celebrate Envision as one of the pioneers shaping our energy future."
Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy, said: "We are honored to receive the Segment Champions Award on this special occasion. Just as GWEC united our industry to elevate wind from niche technology to mainstream energy solution, Envision is now pioneering wind's next evolution: from standalone turbines to integrated renewable energy system and global net zero ecosystems. With every turbine we install from Kazakhstan to Egypt, we're not just generating electricity - we're generating industrial revolutions for global economies, driving the global transition to climate action and a net zero future. This recognition fuels our mission to turn every gust of wind, anywhere in the world, into an engine for global prosperity."
