Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Avantor® To Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call On Friday, August 1, 2025


2025-06-27 08:16:22
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RADNOR, Pa., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR ), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 1, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

To hear a live audio webcast of the session, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor's website, href="" rel="nofollow" avantorscience . A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Avantor
 Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences and find us on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) and Facebook .

Investor Relations Contact
 Allison Hosak
Senior Vice President, Global Communications
Avantor
908-329-7281
[email protected]

Global Media Contact
 Eric Van Zanten
Head of External Communications
Avantor
610-529-6219
[email protected]

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN27062025003732001241ID1109732339

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search