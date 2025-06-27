403
Netforchoice Expands Its Tier-IV Data Center In Noida, Setting New Standards For Secure & Scalable Hosting Solutions In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) NetForChoice, India's leading Tier-IV certified data center and managed service provider, proudly announces the strategic expansion of its state-of-the-art data center in Noida. This move reaffirms NetForChoice's position as a trailblazer among data center hosting providers in India, offering enterprise-grade data center hosting solutions tailored for organizations of all sizes.
With this expansion, NetForChoice not only scales its infrastructure to meet the growing digital demands of Indian enterprises but also strengthens its capabilities in offering secure, compliant, and high-performance cloud and colocation services. Located in the heart of Noida's IT and industrial hub, the upgraded facility adds significant capacity to one of India's most advanced data center in Noida.
Powering India's Digital Ambitions
India is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, and with increasing data localization regulations, the demand for onshore hosting and storage has never been greater. NetForChoice data center meets this critical need by delivering secure, scalable, and cost-effective infrastructure backed by 24x7 expert support.
Our expansion in Noida marks a significant step in our mission to offer intelligent infrastructure with unmatched uptime, security, and flexibility.“As a trusted partner to some of India's top enterprises, BFSI institutions, startups, and government bodies, we're investing in infrastructure that supports India's growing appetite for cloud-native and hybrid workloads.”
Highlights of NetForChoice's Noida Data Center:
Tier-IV certified infrastructure with 99.995% uptime SLA
Multi-layered physical and digital security with 24/7 surveillance and biometric access
N+N redundancy for power, cooling, and network infrastructure
Carrier-neutral environment with multiple ISP connectivity
Green Data Center initiatives ensuring energy-efficient operations
24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC)
Compliance with ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR standards
Tailored Data Center Hosting Solutions
NetForChoice offers a full spectrum of data center hosting solutions including colocation, bare metal servers, private cloud, hybrid cloud, disaster recovery, and managed services. Its solutions are designed to support mission-critical applications and dynamic business needs, giving clients full control, flexibility, and scalability.
As one of the few data center hosting providers in India with true Tier-IV capabilities, NetForChoice empowers businesses to focus on growth while it ensures the performance and protection of their digital assets.
“Our clients are looking for more than just space and power,” said Anurag Soni, Head of Data Center Operations at NetForChoice.“They need a reliable partner who understands compliance, risk mitigation, and workload optimization. That's where we stand out-not just as a provider, but as a partner in transformation.”
Data Center in Noida: A Strategic Choice
Noida's proximity to New Delhi, well-developed infrastructure, and high-connectivity index make it a prime location for hosting critical IT infrastructure. The NetForChoice data center in Noida is strategically located with high-speed fiber connectivity and a secure power grid, offering businesses a reliable hosting destination in Northern India.
This makes it ideal for organizations across sectors-IT/ITeS, e-commerce, manufacturing, government, BFSI, and healthcare-to host their core systems, backup environments, and edge computing platforms.
Fueling India's Data Sovereignty Movement
With the Indian government pushing for data localization, NetForChoice plays a vital role in helping organizations ensure their data stays within the country. Its data center hosting solutions are built with compliance-first architecture to align with evolving national data laws and sector-specific guidelines.
By providing India-hosted cloud and colocation services, NetForChoice is enabling clients to align with regulatory mandates while ensuring world-class service delivery.
Looking Ahead
NetForChoice continues to invest in next-generation data center and cloud infrastructure to fuel India's digital-first economy. Future plans include launching edge data centers in tier-2 cities, expanding cloud zones, and offering industry-specific hosting solutions for BFSI, EdTech, and healthcare.
With its unmatched service delivery, cutting-edge infrastructure, and strong commitment to customer success, NetForChoice is poised to lead the evolution of data center hosting providers in India.
About NetForChoice
NetForChoice is a Tier-IV certified data center and managed service provider headquartered in Noida, India. It offers a wide range of IT infrastructure solutions including data center colocation, cloud hosting, cybersecurity, enterprise email, backup & DR, and compliance solutions. With data centers strategically located across India and a client base spanning multiple sectors, NetForChoice is trusted by businesses for secure, reliable, and scalable digital transformation.
To learn more, visit:
