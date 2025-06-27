Christian Shields Unleashes New Single 'Fall Like Rain'

Christian Shields Band Group Photo

Out June 27th - Produced by Kevin '131' Gutierrez, Music Video Directed by Tom Flynn

- Christian ShieldsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising rock artist Christian Shields is set to release his powerful new single“Fall Like Rain” on Friday, June 27, 2025. The track, written by Shields, was recorded and produced by Kevin '131' Gutierrez at Assembly Line Studios in Dripping Springs, Texas, and will be accompanied by a striking music video directed by Tom Flynn, filmed in New York City.“Fall Like Rain” delivers a gripping blend of emotional depth and thunderous rock energy. With lyrics exploring themes of emotional release, inner turmoil, and the courage to begin again, the track offers a cathartic listening experience that balances vulnerability with strength.The single's production was helmed by Kevin '131' Gutierrez, whose credits include work with a variety of artists including Paul McCartney, Brett Michaels and Shinedown. Guiterrez brings weight and clarity to the track, enhancing Shields' commanding vocal performance and soaring guitar lines.To amplify the song's message, Shields teamed up with acclaimed director Tom Flynn (known for his work with bands like Buckcherry and Killswitch Engage) to create a visually intense music video. Filmed in New York City, the video features the members of Christian Shields band performing in heavy rain. The music video will premiere alongside the single on June 27 on YouTube and Christian Shields' other social channels.“Fall Like Rain” follows a series of releases that have steadily grown Shields' reputation as one of modern rock's most promising voices. With a sound that fuses alternative grit, melodic hooks, and cinematic intensity, Christian Shields continues to carve a space uniquely his own.The single will be available on all major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and more.

