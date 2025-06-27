Jagannath Rath Yatra: Adani Group Begins 'Prasad Seva' For Pilgrims At Puri Dham
The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of the most sacred festivals of the country, draws lakhs of devotees from across the country, who converge at the temple town to take part in it every year.
Gautam Adani took to X on Friday to announce that 'Prasad Seva' has been initiated for providing clean and nutritious food to devotees in Puri.
“By the infinite grace of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji, we have been blessed with the opportunity to serve in the sacred Rath Yatra of Puri Dham. With the resolve that every devotee receives clean, nutritious, and lovingly served food, we have initiated the 'Prasad Seva' in Puri Dham," the Adani Group chairman wrote in a post on X.
He added that the Adani family is fully dedicated to serving millions of devotees, with utmost sincerity and reverence, during the auspicious celebrations.
The 'Prasad Seva' started by Adani Group seeks to enrich the Yatra, as lakhs of devotees and frontline workers, and officials of the chariot festival will get clean and nutritious food, free of cost. Various counters will be set up at many places to distribute prasad to pilgrims and officials.
Sharing his delight over association with the Puri rath yatra, Gautam Adani said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for him and the entire Adani family.
“I pray that the grace of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji remains upon us all forever. Serving humanity is serving the Divine, and service itself is spiritual practice,” he added.
Earlier, the Adani Group had organised mass food distribution and welfare services for lakhs of pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh, reiterating its commitment to the 'Seva Hi Saadhna Hai' resolve.
