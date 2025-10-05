Rahul Gandhi Views India Through 'Italian Lens', Defames Nation Abroad: BJP's Tarun Chugh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) In a sharp political attack, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly defaming India on foreign soil and undermining its cultural values.

Speaking to IANS, during an event in Amritsar, Chugh said Gandhi was working against India's interests by becoming part of a“foreign toolkit”.

“It is unfortunate that people who once defamed India by being part of a foreign toolkit and viewing the nation through an 'Italian lens' are now trying to use their followers to claim the title of 'Jan Nayak',” Chugh remarked.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi, by insulting the Indian Army and national icons, had lost the moral right to be called a people's leader.

“Rahul Gandhi wears Italian lenses and becomes part of an international toolkit whose objective is to tarnish India's image globally. A person who disrespects our Army and great leaders cannot be a Jan Nayak,” he said.“People of this country have rejected the Gandhi-Nehru family multiple times. The public will never accept their foreign mindset,” Chugh added.

He also contrasted Rahul Gandhi's approach with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating:

“Under PM Modi's leadership, India's youth are committed to nation-building, while some leaders are busy defaming the country on foreign platforms,” he stated.

Meanwhile, responding to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks made abroad, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also criticised the Congress leader.

“One should not react to internal matters of the country while abroad. It's our tradition to have political differences, but never at the cost of national unity. Since Rahul Gandhi mostly studied outside India, he only talks about our country after going abroad. Maybe this is due to his upbringing,” Kumar commented.

He added that India is a land of towering leaders like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who placed the nation above all.