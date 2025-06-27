Versasec vSEC:CMS 7.1 Introduces FIDO2 Smart Card Batch Issuance, and New Thales eToken Support

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Versasec , a global leader in smart card management, announces the release of vSEC:CMS Version 7.1. The new version features batch issuance of FIDO2 devices.vSEC:CMS 7.1 extends its existing PKI and physical access batch issuance by also adding support for FIDO2, enabling organizations to efficiently manage and deploy authenticators for large numbers of users. Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec, stated,“7.1 is a version focused on scaling and tuning the rollouts of hardware-bound FIDO2 authenticators. This will enable you to enjoy your summer, while vSEC:CMS streamlines your cybersecurity improvements.” To download the 7.1 version, visit .In late 2024, the FIDO Alliance surveyed 400 IT professionals (200 from the UK, 200 from the US) and reported that 90% of organizations that had adopted passkeys observed an increase in security for login and authentication, while 73% noted an increase in productivity. Concurrently, the top two factors cited by organizations for delaying or preventing the implementation of passkeys were complexity (43%) and cost (33%).FIDO2 Batch IssuanceTo address this growing demand and simplify the process, Versasec introduces FIDO2 Batch Issuance. Batch issuance includes printing customized smart cards for each employee. The company's product supports various card types, including combined PKI and FIDO2, FIDO2-only, and physical access cards. Customization includes graphical printing of the company logo, the employee's personal information, and often a photo for identification. Configuration encompasses access, certificate issuance, policies, PIN management, and FIDO2 passkeys for integrated Identity Providers (IdPs) such as Entra ID, Okta, PingIdentity, Entrust, and Thales.FIDO2 Applet Reset and New Thales Tokens SupportedAddressing the challenges of device management, vSEC:CMS 7.1 also introduces a native FIDO2 Applet Reset capability. This feature allows administrators to securely delete passkeys, PINs, and associated policies, adhering to FIDO Alliance standards. All reset operations are recorded in the Transaction Repository, making the re-use of FIDO2 devices an auditable process.Additionally, vSEC:CMS 7.1 expands its device compatibility by adding support for three new Thales eToken Fusion products:Thales eToken Fusion NFC PIV,Thales eToken Fusion NFC PIV Enterprise Extended, andThales eToken Fusion NFC FIPS.The Enterprise Extended tokens further utilize advanced Versasec credential management features,“Versasec FIDO2 Enterprise” such as Allow Lists, Minimum PIN Length, Disable FIDO2 Reset, and Online/Offline PIN Unblocking.Furthermore, vSEC:CMS 7.1 introduces FIDO2 passkey provisioning to PingIdentity PingID IdP. The integration enables batch, automated, assisted, or self-service enrollment of hardware device-bound passkeys.With these new features, vSEC:CMS 7.1 solidifies Versasec's commitment to providing comprehensive and user-friendly credential management solutions.

