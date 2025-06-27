Emudhra Strengthens Presence In Europe Through Strategic Investment In CRYPTAS® Group, Which Includes QTSP Primesign®

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EMUDHRA (BSE/NSE:EMUDHRA)

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in eMudhra 's path to become a global leader in the Digital Trust Market. With Cryptas , eMudhra strengthens its presence in the European Union and enhances its capabilities in delivering secure, compliant digital solutions to Governments, Banks, Financial Services Institutions and other enterprises worldwide also leveraging eIDAS-based qualified trust services and products provided by CRYPTAS.

About CRYPTAS

Headquartered in Austria and with offices in Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, CRYPTAS is a leading European provider of Encryption and Key management solutions, Qualified Trust Services and PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) solutions. CRYPTAS specializes in helping organizations securely manage digital identities, enable trusted electronic transactions, and comply with strict regulatory frameworks such as eIDAS, GDPR and NIS2. Its revenue during the year ended December 31, 2024, amounted to EUR 9.7 Mln (11.1 Mln USD). As a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP), PrimeSign , a wholly owned subsidiary of CRYPTAS, plays a vital role in fostering trust in the digital ecosystem by supporting organizations in achieving seamless and secure digital transformation.

Strategic Rationale

.Expansion into Europe: The investment secures the strategic alliance, which is key to providing eMudhra with a robust platform in the EU, leveraging CRYTAS and PrimeSign's established customer base, regulatory expertise, and advanced trust service infrastructure.

.Enhanced Service Portfolio: By leveraging CRYPTAS and PrimeSign's QTSP capabilities and eMudhra public trusted CAB-trust services, eMudhra and CRYPTAS will be able to offer a comprehensive suite of digital trust services, including qualified electronic signatures, identity management, and secure authentication, to global clientele.

.Synergies and Innovation: The combined strengths of eMudhra and CRYPTAS will accelerate innovation in digital identity, compliance, and secure digital transformation, supporting the growing demand for paperless, secure, and legally compliant digital workflows.

About the Transaction

Under the terms of the agreement, CRYPTAS will continue to operate under its current name and structure, delivering state-of-the-art cryptography-based trust services and solutions to its European customer base as a recognized trusted partner. The existing management team, including the founder and CEO, will remain at the helm, actively driving both current operations and future growth opportunities. eMudhra will support CRYPTAS expansion by contributing its global reach, technology expertise, skilled resources, and complementary products. This strategic collaboration is accompanied by the initial acquisition of 51% equity stake in CRYPTAS Group, comprising an initial consideration a performance-based earn-out and a Put/Call on the remaining 49%. The acquisition also includes PrimeSign, a QTSP under the EU eIDAS regulation, thereby enabling eMudhra to expand its portfolio of qualified digital signature and trust services across the entire European Economic Area.

The agreement was signed on June 27, 2025, following the completion of customary regulatory approvals.

Executive Commentary

Mr. V. Srinivasan, Executive Chairman, eMudhra Limited, stated:

“This partnership is a pivotal step in our vision to be a global leader in the Digital Trust and Cybersecurity markets. With CRYPTAS and PrimeSign we strengthen our presence in Europe, enhance our digital trust footprint, enabling seamless, legally recognized digital transactions across the globe. Together, we will deliver unparalleled value to our customers as they navigate the evolving digital regulatory landscape.”

Mr. Carmine Auletta, Managing Director of eMudhra BV, added:

“Europe is the most advanced Digital Trust market in the world, therefore it is of strategic importance for eMudhra to develop a strong presence here. At the same time, this partnership allows CRYPTAS to strengthen its offering by accessing eMudhra's vast portfolio of solutions”.

Mr. Stefan Bumerl, CEO and Founder of CRYPTAS International Group, added:

“Joining forces with eMudhra opens new horizons for CRYPTAS and PrimeSign. Our combined capabilities will enable us to offer our customers a broader portfolio of solutions and an even greater level of innovation, reliability and compliance, especially in highly regulated industries and also pave the way to deliver our products and services to a global customer base driving future growth.”

About eMudhra Limited

Founded in 2008, eMudhra is a leader in digital identity, PKI, SSL/TLS, managed PKI, eSign, and enterprise-grade eSignature platforms (emSigner). Accredited under WebTrust, eMudhra serves governments and enterprises across 25+ countries, issuing over 65 million identities and securing billions of transactions annually.

About CRYPTAS International Group

CRYPTAS International Group is a European leader in Encryption and Key management solutions and Public Key Infrastructures. PrimeSign, a fully-controlled subsidiary of CRYPTAS, is a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) under eIDAS, offering qualified electronic signature and trust services to enterprises, governments, and individuals across Europe.

