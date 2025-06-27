Several Families Of US, Chinese, Australian, And Iranian Origin Evacuated From Iran Via Azerbaijan
Several families originating from the United States, China, Australia, and Iran have been successfully evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The movement of citizens through the "Astara" State Border Checkpoint has been facilitated smoothly.
Special offices have been established outside the border checkpoint, where representatives from various countries' diplomatic missions receive their citizens. Each evacuee expresses gratitude for the warm hospitality, as well as the comfortable and safe passage provided by the Azerbaijani side.
After traveling a long distance and enduring several hours of waiting at Iran's customs post, foreign nationals receive necessary medical assistance if required.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment