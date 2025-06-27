Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Several Families Of US, Chinese, Australian, And Iranian Origin Evacuated From Iran Via Azerbaijan

2025-06-27 07:06:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul

Several families originating from the United States, China, Australia, and Iran have been successfully evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The movement of citizens through the "Astara" State Border Checkpoint has been facilitated smoothly.

Special offices have been established outside the border checkpoint, where representatives from various countries' diplomatic missions receive their citizens. Each evacuee expresses gratitude for the warm hospitality, as well as the comfortable and safe passage provided by the Azerbaijani side.

After traveling a long distance and enduring several hours of waiting at Iran's customs post, foreign nationals receive necessary medical assistance if required.

