Finland Ministry Of Defense Selects ICEYE For Space-Based Intelligence And Surveillance Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The agreement outlines a preliminary delivery plan and timeline. It also encompasses the technical solutions and systems needed to establish an autonomous national capability for space-based surveillance. Data from these satellites will support real-time situational awareness for Finland's national leadership and relevant authorities.

"We are proud to contribute to strengthening Finland's national security. Timely and reliable Earth observation data from space is a strategic asset that supports a wide range of decisions. With this capability, Finland will be well positioned to become a global leader in the field, and our collaboration with the Finnish Defense Forces is something our team deeply values. It also creates a vital environment for advancing capabilities that support the defense readiness of other NATO allies," says Pekka Laurila, Co-founder and CSO at ICEYE.

"As space becomes increasingly critical, Finland is now taking a unique step forward in national defense. By acquiring our own satellites, we are strengthening our independent space-based intelligence and surveillance capabilities, and at the same time, we are supporting the domestic high-tech defense industry and creating new opportunities to deepen cooperation with allies and partners," says Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen .

This cooperation offers the Finnish defense administration a rapid path to developing intelligence and surveillance capabilities and it plays a significant role in the overall development of the Defense Forces' space-based capabilities.

ICEYE owns and operates the world's largest SAR satellite constellation, providing unlimited global access and the highest revisit frequency on the market. ICEYE SAR satellites provide 25 cm ground resolution, enabling accurate object detection and situational awareness in all weather and light conditions. To date, ICEYE has launched 54 SAR satellites into orbit for ICEYE's and its customers' use.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, the UAE, Greece, and the US. We have close to 900 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

