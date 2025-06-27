Business Accounting Software Analysis 2025 Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Business Accounting Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the recent past, the business accounting software market size has grown at an impressive rate, expanding from $24.48 billion in 2024 to $27.06 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.5%. This substantial growth in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including improvements in manual accounting processes, the growth of small and medium enterprises SMEs, cost savings, time savings, globalization, and regulatory compliance requirements.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The Business Accounting Software Market Size?

The business accounting software market size is projected to witness substantial growth in the ensuing years, expanding to $39.95 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.2%. The expected growth within the forecast period can be chalked up to a persistent focus on user experience and customer support, emphasis on data security and compliance, and integration with third-party applications. Another area of growth can be attributed to the rising trend towards automation, which is poised to fuel the growth of the business accounting software market.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Factors Are Driving Growth In The Business Accounting Software Market?

A key growth driver in the business accounting software market is the growing focus on automation in the accounting sector. Automation in accounting refers to the use of software applications to carry out essential functions in managing a business's financial records. The increasing need for efficiency, accuracy, and streamlined processes, which help reduce manual labor and human error, is a primary driver for the rising adoption of automation in accounting. In essence, business accounting software is utilized to streamline processes, boost data accuracy, and enable real-time financial management.

Who Are The Key Players In The Business Accounting Software Market?

The business accounting software market boasts of several leading companies such as Microsoft Corp., International Business Machine Corporation, Oracle Corp., SAP SE., Salesforce Inc., NatWest Group plc, Intuit Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Workday Inc., H and R Block Inc., Sage Group plc, Xero Limited, Epicor Software Corporation, Infor Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., Priority Software Ltd., deLaski Technologies Inc., Red Wing Software Inc., FinancialForce Inc., ZipBooks Software solutions Pvt. Ltd., KashFlow Software Ltd., Wave Financial Inc., Yendo Inc., and Gridlex Inc. These companies have been instrumental in driving market growth and continue to contribute to innovation in the industry.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Business Accounting Software Market?

Top companies in the business accounting software market are focusing on the development of innovative software, such as Axway Financial Accounting Hub. This move aims to enable the digital transformation of business finance departments. Axway Financial Accounting Hub FAH is a software solution designed to streamline and automate financial accounting processes within organizations and businesses.

How Is The Global Business Accounting Software Market Segmented?

The business accounting software market is segmented on different fronts. Firstly, by Type, it is segmented into Commercial Accounting Software, Enterprise Accounting Software, and Custom Accounting software. Secondly, by Deployment, it is divided into Cloud-Based and On-Premises solutions. And thirdly, by Organization Size, it is categorized into Small And Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

The market is further sub-segmented as follows:

1 By Commercial Accounting Software: Small Business Accounting Software, Mid-market Accounting Software.

2 By Enterprise Accounting Software: ERP-Based Accounting Software, Standalone Enterprise Accounting Software.

3 By Custom Accounting Software: Industry-Specific Custom Software, Tailored Custom Accounting Solutions.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Business Accounting Software Market?

North America held the largest share in the business accounting software market in 2024. However, the scope of the business accounting software market report broadens to cover regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Business Support Services Global Market Report 2025



Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2025



Business-to-Business Electronic Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.