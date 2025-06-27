MECC Concludes Training Programme For UDST Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance academic capabilities and develop practical skills of university students, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Department of Environmental Assessment and Permits, organised the workshop for the field training program for students from Doha University of Science and Technology.

The programme ran from April 27 to June 26, 2025.

The workshop, implemented according to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's annual plan, concluded an intensive nine-week field training programme. The workshop aimed to review the programme's key outcomes and evaluate the students' experiences.

The training programme included a detailed presentation on the Ministry's structure and the roles of its various environmental sector departments.

A series of meetings were also held both inside and outside the Ministry's headquarters to familiarize students with the nature of environmental work. Students met with several officials who discussed key aspects and elements of environmental work and the challenges facing the Ministry in its efforts to preserve and protect the local environment.

The programme also included field visits to the Ministry's specialized laboratories, as well as other visits conducted in cooperation with leading companies in the environmental and recycling sectors.

These field visits and practical activities were designed to provide an applied environment that simulates the job market and enhances students' understanding of what was covered in the theoretical sessions.

The organisation of this training programme stems from the Ministry's commitment to connecting academia with practical life and preparing qualified national cadres in the field of environmental science and technology.

This reflects its dedication to improving competencies and building students' capabilities to meet future labor market demands.