Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Georgia Properties Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Its Luxury Collection Space

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic growth deepens the brand's luxury presence in Atlanta and expands concierge-level marketing support for top-tier agents and clientele.

Atlanta, GA, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Pictured: BHHS Buckhead Office Agents, BHHS Georgia Management, and Luxury Collection Specialists at Ribbon Cutting

ATLANTA, GA - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties proudly unveiled its new Luxury Collection marketing team office space during an exclusive event held Tuesday, June 11, from 2–4 PM at the company's location at 3744 Roswell Road NE. The event welcomed more than 80 guests, including Luxury Collection Specialists, sales associates, brokers, and company executives.

The elegant affair, themed Bubbles & Bites, featured live music by saxophonist Tommy Mays, creating a vibrant atmosphere as attendees explored the sophisticated new space designed to serve the company's top-tier clientele and agents across Georgia - from the metro Atlanta core to surrounding communities including Alpharetta, Milton, and the Mountain and Lake and Southern Crescent regions.

President and CEO DeAnn Golden delivered a celebratory toast and cut the ribbon to officially open the space. In her remarks, Golden underscored the company's ongoing dedication to redefining the luxury experience across the state.







Pictured: (Left to right) Lori Lane & DeAnn Golden

“What we're building here is more than just a beautiful space - it's a bold investment in you: our sales associates, our marketing capabilities, and the extraordinary future we're creating together,” said Golden.“This is the future of luxury real estate: connected, creative, and collaborative - with impact that reaches across all of Georgia and beyond.”

Golden also shared the company's impressive luxury market growth, citing a 402% increase in luxury sales volume and a 448% increase in luxury units sold. The new space represents a significant expansion from the Roswell home office and reflects that momentum - offering agents a refined, client-focused environment with integrated marketing support and convenient access for professionals and clients across all 27 offices throughout Georgia.







Pictured: BHHS Agents conversing in Buckhead Office

As part of our commitment to delivering a more tailored and elevated experience for our agents and clients, the creation of this new space supports the company's mission to meet the evolving expectations of today's luxury clientele, wherever they may be - whether in metro communities like Buckhead or Alpharetta or lifestyle destinations such as Lake Burton, Blue Ridge and Savannah.

Lori Lane , President of New Homes and Senior Vice President of Luxury and Global, also addressed the attendees, introducing her award-winning Luxury Marketing Team, led by Vice President Ta'Tisha Gibbs, and recognizing key members of her New Homes division who will also be based in the new space. Lane emphasized the company's focus on innovation and personalization in the luxury sector.

“Our Luxury Marketing team is seasoned, strategic, and deeply committed to creating unforgettable client experiences,” said Lane.“From curated campaigns to innovative technology, we're elevating each listing to ensure it resonates - not only in metro Atlanta but throughout Georgia's most desirable markets.”

Patrick O'Connell, Senior Vice President and Managing Broker, thanked his sales team for their patience during the three months of construction. He also introduced Brad Jeffries, owner of neighboring luxury boutique B.D. Jeffries, who extended a special offer and in-store giveaway to attendees.







Pictured: (Left to right) Patrick O'Connell & Brad Jeffries

This grand opening represents a new chapter in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' continued evolution - driven by the goal of offering a more impactful experience to those they serve. With its Luxury Collection team now operating from a newly enhanced environment, the company is well-positioned to deliver white-glove service across every corner of the state and to relocation clients from around the globe.





Contact Info:

Name: Lori Lane

Email: ...

Organization: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Address: 3744 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta Georgia 30342

Phone: (404) 801-7180

Website: