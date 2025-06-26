Jordan Affirms Unwavering Commitment To Supporting UNRWA - Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 26 (Petra)-- Rafiq Khirfan, the Director-General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs and Vice-Chair of the Advisory Commission of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), confirmed that the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is fully supporting the Agency and is making every effort in the political, humanitarian, and diplomatic spheres to ensure its continuous operation as the main umbrella organization for defending the rights of Palestinian refugees.Speaking at the opening of the UNRWA Advisory Commission meetings, which were held yesterday, Wednesday, with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini and representatives from host and donor nations in attendance, he said the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has been working with UNRWA to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip via air and land convoys since the first day of the Israeli aggression. In addition, it received scores of sick and injured individuals, particularly children, and dispatched medical teams and a fully functional field hospital.Noting His Majesty King Abdullah II's instructions which amounted to intense diplomatic efforts to rally worldwide support and reject any political restrictions imposed on the agency's funding, he emphasized Jordan's unwavering commitment to support the organization.Khirfan stressed that these initiatives were not short-term but rather reflected Jordan's long-standing support for the Palestinian cause and solidarity with the refugees. He said, "UNRWA is not merely a humanitarian organization, but rather an embodiment of the international community's will to shoulder its historical and moral responsibilities toward a people still under occupation."He underlined that safeguarding UNRWA entails safeguarding the rights of over six million Palestinian refugees, upholding their dignity and their entitlement to humanitarian aid, healthcare, and education. He clarified that, in accordance with General Assembly Resolution 194, the international community's political and moral commitment to the refugee situation is demonstrated by its sustained support for UNRWA until a fair and complete solution is found.In addition to thanking donor nations and organizations for their ongoing support of UNRWA, Khirfan expressed his hope that the recommendations made during the meeting would improve the agency's capacity to carry out its mandate in the face of growing obstacles and help to protect Palestinian refugees' rights until a fair resolution to their predicament is reached, allowing for their repatriation and compensation as well as regional stability.Kharfan expressed his sympathies to the families of those martyred in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as to UNRWA and the families of its employees who perished in the most recent Israeli onslaught. He underlined that despite efforts to sabotage and misrepresent UNRWA's mission, the serious changes the area is going through demand an immediate international reaction and unity.He continued, "We meet today amid unprecedented challenges facing the agency, most notably escalating political campaigns aimed at banning its activities, particularly through decisions by the Israeli Knesset, along with a stifling financial crisis that threatens its ability to continue providing its essential services."