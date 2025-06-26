Fifth Third Recognized Among Forbes 2025 America's Best Employers For New Grads

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, June 26, 2025 /3BL/ - Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB) has been awarded a place on the 2025 Forbes list of America's Best Employers for New Grads. This award highlights Fifth Third's dedication to fostering a workplace where recent graduates can thrive, grow and make a meaningful impact from day one.

"At Fifth Third, building strong connections with our customers, our communities and each other is at the core of who we are. Our early career programs provide an invaluable experience to students and recent graduates that strengthen our teams and help us attract top talent," said Nancy Pinckney, chief human resources officer at Fifth Third. "This award reflects our dedication to supporting new and recent graduates and empowering the next generation of leaders."

America's Best Employers for New Grads 2025 were identified in an independent survey of over 100,000 U.S. young professionals (employees who have less than 10 years of work experience) working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

