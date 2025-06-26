National Service Academy Celebrates Graduation Of 22Nd Batch Of National Service Recruits

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the auspices and in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, and in the presence of Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani; Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie; and Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces HE Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, the National Service Academy on Thursday celebrated the graduation of the 22nd batch of National Service recruits.

The graduates completed a full year of training, during which they achieved a wide range of practical and theoretical milestones designed to enhance their readiness and capabilities.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs honored HE Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs for Education and Training Major General Hamad bin Ahmed Al Nuaimi, along with representatives from Qatar University and Community College, in recognition of their support.

The Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) also honored the outstanding graduates of Batch (22) for their exemplary performance.

The event was attended by a number of senior officers from the Qatari Armed Forces, as well as the families of the graduates.