Unihertz Marks Another Crowdfunding Success With New QWERTY Smartphone Titan 2

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unihertz debuts Titan 2, the latest 5G Android 15 smartphone with a physical QWERTY keyboard, on Kickstarter.

Unihertz's Titan 2 Kickstarter campaign is currently underway and enjoying strong early support-proof that there's a growing appetite for tactile, productivity-focused smartphones. The new 5G device combines upgraded performance with a classic physical keyboard, reinforcing Unihertz's mission to deliver innovative mobile experiences.

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unihertz, the innovative smartphone brand known for creative mobile devices, today announced the launch of its latest QWERTY smartphone on Kickstarter, marking another milestone in the company's mission to deliver unique mobile experiences. Strong early support for the campaign highlights a growing demand for tactile, productivity-focused smartphones in today's market.

Titan 2 - The Latest 5G QWERTY Physical Keyboard Smartphone

Continue Reading

"We're thrilled to unveil Titan 2 and deeply grateful for the incredible backing from our Kickstarter community," said Stephen Xu, Founder & CEO of Unihertz. "This achievement presents our commitment to keeping physical-keyboard smartphones alive while integrating modern performance."

Since debuting in 2017, Unihertz has captured market attention with a range of devices-from compact designs and rugged builds to dual-screen setups-and has built a loyal global fan base. The new QWERTY model builds on this legacy with an upgraded physical keyboard, Android 15 OS, and refined usability-making it a powerful daily driver for those who value both efficiency and nostalgia.

The Titan 2 Kickstarter campaign is still ongoing, with a limited number of rewards available. Every pledge plays a vital role in supporting production and bringing this tactile-tech vision to life. Titan 2 is now featured as a #ProjectWeLove on Kickstarter. Visit the project to take a sneak peek at this product!

About Unihertz

Unihertz is one of the most creative enterprises focusing on the research, development, and manufacturing of smartphones. Dedicated to the design and development of innovative and unique smartphones, the company has modern manufacturing facilities and an experienced design and R&D team. Since its first crowdfunding campaign, Unihertz has raised millions of dollars on Kickstarter and earned a large number of loyal fans all over the world.

Learn more at .

Contact Information

Media Contact: Brighton

Phone: +86 21 6220 7593 Ext 8007

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Unihertz

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED