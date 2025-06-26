Stibo Systems Releases Annual Report For 2024-2025

Stibo Systems reports record-breaking revenue and advances AI-powered innovation

AARHUS, Denmark, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stibo Systems , a global master data management (MDM) solutions provider, today released its 2024-25 Annual Report. The report highlights record-breaking growth, fueled by expanding AI capabilities and strengthened commitments to sustainability and customer success.

Growth by the Numbers

Stibo Systems achieved revenue growth of 11.8%, reaching a record $1.236 billion DKK ($190 million USD), with SaaS revenue growing 15% and annual recurring revenue (ARR) up 16%. These gains, combined with operational improvements, drove a significant increase in EBITDA margin to 15.6%. Additionally, order intake in the United States increased to 38% year-over-year growth.

"Our financial results far exceeded expectations - this is our best year yet and reflects the incredible work of our global teams and the continued trust of our customers and partners," said Thomas Møgelmose, Stibo Systems CFO.

Momentum from Investing in AI

Stibo Systems' fiscal year 2024-2025 was defined by an investment in AI innovation, including capabilities for address matching, product description generation and multilingual translation. The new features improve data quality, automation and help enterprises scale operations with speed and confidence.

"We are experiencing momentum generated by AI, the product of a year of smart innovation and strategic execution of those ideas," said Neda Nia, Chief Product Officer at Stibo Systems. "As businesses race to not just adopt AI but to get measurable impact from it, the demand for trustworthy data has never been higher. Our platform is built to meet this moment and help customers turn AI ambitions into real-world results."

Proven Sustainability Track Record

Stibo Software Group, which includes Stibo Systems, has achieved Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approval for its near- and long-term emissions reduction targets. Stibo Systems confirms its carbon account for the fiscal year 2024-25 is fully on track with the approved targets. In line with this commitment, Stibo Systems has already reduced its total emissions by 21% since the baseline year of 2021-22, also continuing to migrate customers to lower-emission SaaS environments and install solar infrastructure at its Denmark headquarters. Stibo Systems will continue to execute on its emission reduction plan to meet the set near- and long- term targets.

Revamped Partner Program

Stibo Systems launched Partner 360 , a new alliances framework to accelerate partner growth and customer value. The program was designed to deepen strategic collaboration with partners and continue scaling customer success through its global ecosystem.

"Only companies grounded in innovation earn the right to stay relevant for over 200 years," said Adrian Carr, CEO of Stibo Systems. "As AI creates new frontiers for business growth, it's fueling a renewed urgency for trustworthy data - and that's where we come in. Our ongoing evolution, both technologically and operationally, ensures we deliver the solutions our customers need to win in this next chapter."

Please find the full annual report here .

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems is a leading enabler of trustworthy data through AI-powered master data management. Built on a robust and flexible platform, our SaaS solutions empower enterprises around the globe to deliver superior customer and product experiences. Our trusted data foundation enhances operational efficiency, drives growth and transformation, supports sustainability initiatives and bolsters AI success. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which guarantees the long-term perspective of the business through foundational ownership. More at .

