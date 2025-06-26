PASTA RUMMO LAUNCHES MAXIMA: AN ORGANIC, PROTEIN PASTA WITH AN AUTHENTIC AL DENTE BITE
"The term 'Maxima' not only refers to the pasta's higher protein content, but also to its maximized taste, texture, pleasure and satisfaction. With this new innovation, we've expanded all the benefits of pasta for maximum enjoyment," said Antonio Rummo, President of Rummo USA and sixth-generation pasta maker. "Maxima is a functional version of what our family has been making for over 179 years: the highest quality pasta with the perfect al dente texture."
The protein in Maxima is naturally-extracted from yellow peas–as opposed to chemically-extracted proteins in other pasta brands–leaving the consumer with an organic, high-quality pasta product that bests the competition.
"Maxima combines comfort with nourishment. Adding in the addition of yellow peas to traditional wheat, you're getting more plant-based protein and fiber in every bite, without sacrificing that classic pasta taste and texture," said Marissa Meshulam Karp, MS, RD, CDN. "Nourishment isn't just about nutrients; it's also about enjoyment, and this pasta delivers on both."
Maxima is made using Rummo's signature Lenta Lavorazione® method, a slow and precise process that ensures an ideal "al dente" bite and a textured surface perfect for holding sauce. Rummo is also the first pasta brand in the world to have that "al dente" performance certified by an independent third party (Bureau Veritas/385-003). The result is a pasta with a clean, subtly sweet wheat flavor and a smooth, resilient bite that elevates each dish.
Maxima represents Rummo's continued commitment to innovation and quality. Over the past six years, the brand has seen 757% growth in the U.S. market, with 62% growth in the last year alone.* This is driven by its expanding presence in national retailers and growing consumer recognition of its culinary quality.
*Source: NIELSEN - Classic SS Dry Pasta Total US Food vs 6YA, Brands currently w/ 52wk annual sales > $4M; Total US FOOD Latest 52 WE 04/20/25
ABOUT PASTA RUMMO
Founded in 1846 in Benevento, Italy, Rummo is a sixth-generation family business known for its commitment to superior-quality pasta. The brand's signature Lenta Lavorazione® method - slow crafted for "al dente" excellence - has earned it international acclaim and the world's first third-party certification for outstanding performance (Bureau Veritas N. 385/003). Rummo's pastas, including traditional, gluten-free, and now protein-forward lines, are sold in over 60 countries and are beloved by chefs, home cooks, and pasta enthusiasts alike.
