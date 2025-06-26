HIVE Achieves FY2025 Total Revenue Of $115.3 Million And $56.2 Million Adjusted EBITDA With 1,414 Bitcoin Mined And 3X Growth In AI GPU Revenue

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) This news release constitutes a“designated news release” for the purposes of the Company's amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 14, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024.

San Antonio, TX, June 26 , 2025 - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V: HIVE) (Nasdaq : HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (referred to as the“Company” or“HIVE”), a global leader in sustainable data center infrastructure, announces its results for the full year ended March 31, 2025 (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).



Total Revenue: $115.3 million, from digital currency mining and high-performance computing (HPC) hosting services.

Digital currency mining revenue: $105.2 million, down 5.2% year-over-year mainly due to the April 2024 Bitcoin Halving and increased hash rate difficulty, mostly offset by 40% higher digital currency mining hashrate (from 4.5 EH/s at end of March 2024 to 6.3 EH/s at end of March 2025) and higher Bitcoin prices.

HPC/AI Cloud Revenue: $10.1 million, representing approximately 3x growth year-over-year ($3.4 million FY2024), mainly due to expansion of GPU fleet earning AI Compute revenue, driven by strong demand for high-performance computing markets.

Bitcoin Production: Mined 1,414 Bitcoin during the fiscal year, which contributed to HIVE's HODL position.

Gross Operating Margins: $25.1 million in gross operating margin or 21.8%.

G&A: $16.6 million, up from $13.2 million in FY2024 primarily as a result of increased staff to support HIVE's global expansion in digital currency mining , particularly in Paraguay (representing 3x growth from 140 megawatts (“MW”) to 440 MW of digital asset infrastructure), and the growth of its BUZZ HPC business (with the number of GPUs growing to over 5,000).

Net Income: US GAAP net loss of $3.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1: $56.2 million in Adjusted EBITDA or 48.7% of total revenue. Digital Assets: Total digital currency assets valued at $181.1 million at the ended the fiscal year on March 31, 2025, including 2,201 Bitcoin .

The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) thereon for the three months and year ended March 31, 2025 will be accessible on SEDAR+ at under HIVE's profile and on the Company's website at .



Total Revenue: $31.2 million, from digital currency mining and high-performance computing (HPC) hosting services.

Digital currency mining revenue: $28.1 million, up 5.5% sequentially from fiscal Q3 2025 mainly due higher average digital currency mining hashrate (from 5.4 EH/s in fiscal Q3 2025 to 5.9 EH/s in fiscal Q4 2025) and slightly higher Bitcoin prices.

G&A: $5.3 million, up slightly from $4.6 million in Q3 FY2025 primarily as a result of increased staff to support HIVE's global expansion in digital currency mining , particularly in Paraguay, and the growth of its BUZZ HPC business.

Bitcoin Production: Mined 303 Bitcoin , down 6% sequentially from fiscal Q3 2025 due to increased hashrate difficulty.

HPC Revenue: Buzz HPC revenue was a record $3.0 million during the quarter, up 18.5% sequentially, driven by strong demand for high-performance computing markets.

Gross Operating Margins: $8.8 million in gross operating margin or 28.2%.

Net Income: GAAP net loss of $52.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA1: ( $30.7) million in Adjusted EBITDA primarily due to quarter end non-cash revaluation2 of ($26.4) million digital currencies held on balance sheet as a result of lower quarter end spot Bitcoin price. Since March 31, 2025, Bitcoin price has recovered to approximately $101,000 as of the date of this report. In addition, the Company recorded a $6.7 million non-cash, unrealized loss related to its equity investments.

The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) thereon for the year ended March 31, 2025 will be accessible on SEDAR+ at under HIVE's profile and on the Company's website at .

1 Non-GAAP measure. EBITDA (net income or loss from operations, as reported in profit and loss, before finance income and expense, tax and depreciation and amortization) adjusted for by removing other non-cash items, including share-based compensation, non-cash effect of the revaluation of digital currencies and one-time transactions.

2 Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on the coin inventory. When coins are sold, the net difference between the proceeds and the carrying value of the digital currency (including the revaluation), is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies.

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. builds and operates sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by renewable hydroelectric energy. With a global footprint across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, HIVE is committed to operational excellence, green energy leadership, and creating long‐term value for its shareholders and host communities.

For more information, visit hivedigitaltech , or connect with us on:

X:

YouTube: @HIVEDigitalTech

Instagram:

LinkedIn:

On Behalf of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

“Frank Holmes”

Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact:

Nathan Fast , Director of Marketing and Branding

Frank Holmes , Executive Chairman

Aydin Kilic , President & CEO

Tel: (604) 664-1078

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







Please leave this field empty

The latest news about blockchain and cryptocurrencies, every day.

Get 10% off on your first order!

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy .

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.