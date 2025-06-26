Fliphtml5 Transforms Excel Product Catalogs Into Interactive Catalogs Easily

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 25, 2025 1:01 am - FlipHTML5 enables users to transform product data from spreadsheets (Excel or CSV) into digital catalogs. This capability helps users present Excel product catalogs more appealingly and efficiently, driving customer engagement and sales.

FlipHTML5 is an advanced digital catalog maker that empowers users to create interactive Excel product catalogs ( directly from Excel or CSV files. This robust tool supports converting product information and images from a spreadsheet into a stylish, interactive digital catalog with flipping effects. It is easy to use for both beginners and experienced users.

Users simply need to upload Excel or CSV files containing product information, including names, pricing, photos, and descriptions. Then, FlipHTML5 will automatically convert the static content into dynamic, digital Excel product catalogs with a well-organized layout. This greatly streamlines the catalog creation process, making it an efficient and convenient solution for users to create professional-looking digital catalogs.

Businesses controlling large inventories are able to utilize FlipHTML5 catalog maker to efficiently manage and showcase their vast Excel product catalog in a visually appealing format. With FlipHTML5's powerful page editor, they are allowed to adjust the layout, add notes, and include multimedia elements to make the catalog more compelling and informative. In addition, there are extensive pre-designed catalog templates ( available, enabling big wholesale companies and tiny internet shops to easily design visually consistent catalogs that fit their branding objectives.

Once the design is complete, distributing the Excel product catalog is straightforward. Users are empowered to distribute their catalogs via email, social media, websites, and more, using the auto-generated unique URL or QR code. The created catalog can also be downloaded as a PDF for offline distribution. Viewers can access the catalog anytime, anywhere, on any device.

FlipHTML5's tracking features allow users to monitor audience engagement with their electronic catalogs ( comprehensively. FlipHTML5 provides detailed analytics, ranging from page views to click-through rates and audience demographics. Based on valuable insights, users can adjust their content and improve their product plans and boost sales.

“Our goal is to assist users in clearly and effectively presenting their product offerings. Additionally, for those who want to gain more visibility, FlipHTML5's innovative microsite builder enables them to create a branded landing page that features their catalog. Simply click on the product component, insert product images, and enter product descriptions,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

For more information about Excel product catalogs, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leader in digital publishing, helping users convert static PDFs into interactive publications such as magazines, textbooks, brochures, and catalogs, and more. FlipHTML5 enables users all over the world to create and share dynamic, engaging content with ease and efficiency.