Chhattisgarh: PMAY-G Fulfilling Dreams Of Poor In Kawardha, Bringing Shelter And Dignity

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, June 26 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), the flagship housing scheme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is transforming lives across Chhattisgarh, particularly in the Kawardha district.

Designed to ensure that no one is left without a roof over their head, the scheme is bringing hope and happiness to thousands of underprivileged families by helping them build permanent homes.

When the IANS team visited these villages to assess the on-ground impact of PMAY, the residents shared stories of how their lives had changed since receiving housing assistance under the scheme.

Shaligram, a beneficiary of the scheme, said: "It's been almost 10 years since we received our house through PMAY. Earlier, we lived in makeshift shelters, but now, thanks to the Prime Minister's initiative, we own a permanent house. It's a dream come true."

Ganesh Giri, another beneficiary, recalled his previous hardships.

"We used to live in a kutcha house. Three years ago, we got a pucca house through PMAY. Our lives have changed completely. It's not just about having a roof-it's about security, dignity, and hope."

Kanti, a woman from the same village, expressed deep gratitude.

"We used to live in slums, facing constant difficulties. But now we have a permanent home. The Prime Minister has given us more than a house-he has given us stability. We will always be thankful."

Another resident echoed similar sentiments: "Living in kutcha houses was full of challenges-leaks, heat, cold, and lack of safety. Today, we are proud homeowners. We never imagined owning a pucca house, and it's all thanks to this scheme."

Shyam Sundar acknowledged the financial support: "We received the funds directly in our bank accounts to build our houses. The process was transparent and smooth. The Prime Minister has truly done a great favour for families like ours.”

Madan, yet another beneficiary, emphasised the peace that comes with a secure home: "Earlier, our kutcha house would collapse during heavy rains. Now, our whole family sleeps peacefully in a strong, permanent house. This has been life-changing."

Launched in two parts-Urban in 2015 and Gramin in 2016-the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was born out of Prime Minister Modi's vision to eliminate homelessness and provide pucca houses for all by 2022. Since then, the scheme has evolved into one of the world's most ambitious housing missions.

Under PMAY-Gramin, which began on November 20, 2016, the government has implemented a meticulous three-step process to identify beneficiaries: verification through the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011, Awaas+ survey (2018), and final approval by Gram Sabhas. Geo-tagging, digital monitoring, and Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) have ensured transparency and efficiency in fund disbursal.

To suit regional needs, the scheme supports locally appropriate housing designs, focusing on disaster-resilient construction. More than just a housing mission, PMAY-G has created skilled employment through the training of nearly 3 lakh rural masons, boosting livelihoods in addition to shelter.

Originally aimed at constructing 2.95 crore houses by 2023-24, PMAY has now expanded its goal. On August 9, 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the construction of two crore additional houses under the scheme, with a financial outlay of Rs 3,06,137 crore for the period 2024–29 and Rs 54,500 crore allocated for the financial year 2024–25.

Financial assistance for beneficiaries continues at Rs 1.20 lakh per house in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly and northeastern regions, as well as Union Territories such as Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

As of November 19, 2024, a staggering 3.21 crore houses have been sanctioned, with 2.67 crore already completed, demonstrating the government's unwavering commitment to bridging India's housing gap.

PMAY-G also prioritises women's empowerment, with 74 per cent of houses either solely or jointly registered in the name of women, promoting gender equity in property ownership. The scheme now aspires to achieve 100 per cent female ownership.