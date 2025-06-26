Employment And Labour Committee Welcomes Presentations On 2025-2030 Strategic And 2025/26 Annual Performance Plans Of The Compensation Fund And Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF)

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 26, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour has welcomed presentations on the 2025-2030 strategic plans, 2025/26 annual performance plans and budget estimates of the Compensation Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The Compensation Fund and UIF are entities of the Department of Employment and Labour. The committee encouraged them to work in a coordinated manner together with sister entities within the portfolio, such as the Supported Employment Enterprises.

The committee believes that there is a minimal impact when the department and its entities work in silos on skills training and programmes to empower people living with disabilities.

The committee has directed the UIF to put measures in place to monitor and evaluate the impact made through its Labour Activation Programme. This programme is the department's initiative to minimise unemployment and stimulate job creation through skills development and financial assistance to employers and employees through the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS); it is implemented through the UIF.

The committee has encouraged the Compensation Fund and UIF to strengthen their ICT infrastructure to improve the turnaround time on benefit payments and minimise queues at service centres.

Having been briefed on the 2025-2030 strategic plans, 2025/26 annual performance plans and the medium-term expenditure framework of the department and its entities, the committee will now meet on Friday, 27 June 2025, to consider its 2025 budget vote report.

