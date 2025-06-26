TN Expands CM's Breakfast Scheme For All Govt-Aided Schools

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 26 (IANS) In a significant move aimed at tackling childhood hunger and boosting school attendance, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the expansion of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme (CMBFS) to cover students from Classes 1 to 5 in all government-aided schools across the state.

The scheme, which has already been rolled out in government schools, will now also be extended to schools receiving financial assistance from urban local bodies.

Officials said the expansion is a part of the state's broader strategy to improve early childhood nutrition and enhance learning outcomes in primary education. A budget allocation of Rs 600.25 crore has been made for the 2025-26 fiscal year to support implementation in both government and aided primary schools, including those in rural areas.

The responsibility of ensuring comprehensive coverage under the scheme has been placed on the Elementary Education Officers.

Authorities clarified that any exclusion of eligible aided schools would be viewed seriously, and accountability will be enforced. Launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on September 15, 2022 -- commemorating the birth anniversary of former CM and DMK founder C.N. Annadurai -- the scheme initially targeted 1,14,095 students across 1,545 government schools. It was formally inaugurated at the Corporation Primary School Aathimoolan II in Madurai.

Encouraged by the positive response, particularly the notable increase in student attendance, the state expanded the scheme further.

It may be recalled that on August 25, 2023, CM Stalin launched a major phase of the initiative, covering 17 lakh students in Classes 1 to 5 across 31,008 government schools for Rs 404.41 crore.

Under the scheme, each child is served 150-200 grams of hot, cooked breakfast comprising 50 grams of cereals such as rava, wheat, rice, or millets, along with 15 grams of dal and 60 grams of vegetable sambar -- all aimed at providing a balanced and nutritious meal.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly underlined the social significance of the scheme.

Highlighting a survey conducted among 10 lakh children under six years of age in urban areas, CM Stalin revealed that 92,000 were found to be malnourished. With government intervention through nutrient supplementation, nearly 62,000 of these children have since recovered.

“The objective of this scheme is not just to provide breakfast -- it is to eradicate hunger, reduce malnutrition and anaemia, support working mothers, and ensure children attend and stay in school,” CM Stalin said.

“Among all our flagship schemes -- including free bus travel for women and the Pudhumai Penn scheme -- this one is closest to my heart,” he said.

With its latest expansion to aided institutions, the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme is now poised to benefit an even larger section of Tamil Nadu's young population, reinforcing the state's commitment to inclusive and equitable education and health, said officials.