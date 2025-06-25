UAE To Establish Federal Fertility Centre As Citizens' Birth Rates Decline

The UAE is moving forward with a plan to establish a federal fertility centre offering advanced services to support Emiratis struggling with infertility , as part of a broader strategy to reverse declining national birth rates.

The proposal was discussed on Wednesday during the Federal National Council (FNC) session in Abu Dhabi, with Minister of Family Sana Suhail confirming that feasibility studies are underway.

The centre, she explained, is being developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Emirates Health Services. The plan has entered the stage of identifying a suitable location and the scope of services, with the aim of integrating early reproductive counselling and fertility services into primary healthcare nationwide.

“The issue of fertility and reproductive health is a national priority,” Suhail said, adding that a unified national strategy to enhance birth rates is expected to be approved and announced before the end of 2025. The strategy is being drafted in collaboration with 17 federal and local entities, with a clear governance framework and oversight from the country's leadership.

Official statistics presented at the session revealed a worrying 11 per cent drop in births among Emiratis between 2015 and 2022, while non-citizen births increased by 5 per cent over the same period. In 2022, just 30,889 Emiratis were born compared to 65,762 expatriates.“If we do not act quickly, Emiratis could make up less than 10 per cent of the population in 25 years,” warned FNC member Sultan Al Zaabi.

“This threatens economic growth, social stability, and the preservation of our national identity.” The council adopted 15 recommendations, including revisiting maternity leave and breastfeeding entitlements, introducing childcare leave, and reviewing remote work policies to prioritise working mothers.

It also urged the government to ensure nationwide insurance coverage for fertility treatments and accelerate the establishment of a federal fertility centre, particularly to serve citizens in the Northern Emirates where access remains limited and treatment costs high. The minister confirmed that integrating services into primary healthcare centres and training medical staff were key parts of the implementation plan.

Members also raised concerns about the rising average age of marriage and a growing reluctance among young people to marry. Dr Moza Al Shehhi noted that some young Emiratis now marry after 30, a trend that directly affects fertility and marriage rates. Suhail acknowledged the behavioural and psychological aspects of the issue.“We are rethinking how we support young people at every stage - before and after marriage. The focus is not only on financial support, but on addressing emotional and societal challenges as well.”

Lifestyle factors linked to infertility were also raised. FNC member Amna Al Adidi pointed to unhealthy habits, smoking, and the use of performance-enhancing substances among young men as potential causes. Suhail responded that reproductive health is a dedicated track within the national strategy and that data collection and policy-making will be grounded in medical evidence.

Economic pressure was another key theme. Several members cited rising living costs, inadequate housing, and insufficient family allowances as significant deterrents to larger families.

Member Mohammed Hassan Al Dhahouri urged policymakers to“treat family incentives not as social aid, but as a national investment.” Suhail confirmed the strategy would include economic proposals aligned with family size and long-term social stability.“We are not approaching this from a traditional welfare perspective. This is about building a supportive environment for sustainable population growth,” she said.

The council also called for a reassessment of housing plot sizes and policies, noting that smaller family homes may discourage couples from having more children. Suhail said the ministry is working with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to explore housing solutions that support extended families.

Local community councils will play a role in shaping mindsets, the minister added, with awareness campaigns planned across social media and national platforms to promote a culture of“positive and responsible parenthood.”

“The goal is to embed family values and the importance of parenthood from early life stages, and to empower citizens to make confident choices,” Suhail said. FNC members urged the ministry to ensure the upcoming strategy results in actionable decisions, not just ideas.“This should not be another cycle of studies and recommendations,” said member Najla Al Shamsi.“The numbers are clear, the challenge is real - now we need action.”