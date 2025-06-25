Mirah Investment & Development Achieves Key Milestone With The Soft Launch Of Kuara Resort In Southern Lombok.

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) LOMBOK, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 June 2025 – Mirah Investment & Development is proud to announce the soft launch of Kuara Resort , a boutique beachfront retreat on the southern coast of Lombok, Indonesia.

Kuara Resort – Lombok, Indonesia

With just 16 thoughtfully designed villas, Kuara offers an intimate, slow-paced escape rooted in the natural beauty, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality of the Southern Lombok region. The launch marks a significant milestone in Mirah's ongoing long-term strategic expansion.

As the third full-scale resort delivered within an 18-month span, Kuara represents yet another successful chapter in Mirah's commitment to building a diverse, high-performing portfolio across Indonesia's most promising destinations.

Following the success of Secana Beachtown in Berawa and Cocana Resort on Gili Trawangan - which recently earned a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award placing it within the top 10% of hotels worldwid - the addition of Kuara further cements the company's position as a leader in luxury real estate and hospitality development.

“Kuara is a special project for us. It brings together our passion for meaningful hospitality and our ability to identify emerging destinations with exceptional potential,” said Scott Matson, Chief Operating Officer at Mirah Investment & Development .“The soft launch marks more than the opening of a resort - it represents a key moment in our company's evolution and our growing footprint across Indonesia.”

Kuara 's one- to three-bedroom villas offer modern amenities and refined comfort while preserving an authentic sense of place. Designed by award-winning designer Alexia Dubus, the villas draw inspiration from traditional craftsmanship and local materials, creating spaces that feel both elevated and grounded. Select villas feature direct beachfront access, private swimming pools, or open-air fire pits.

Mirah Investment & Development's expanding portfoli now includes luxury serviced residences, villa estates, hotels, resorts, restaurants, gym clubs, and beach clubs - each designed to meet the evolving expectations of modern travellers and investors alike. The soft launch of Kuara signals continued confidence in Indonesia's tourism growth and in Mirah's ability to deliver high-performing assets.

“It's an exciting time for our team and partners as we continue scaling across the region,” added Scott Matson.“With upcoming projects in Uluwatu, Bingin [Amali Luxury Residence & SOMOSHOTELS ] and our landmark partnership with FINNS Bali, one of Indonesia's most iconic lifestyle brands [FINNS Bali Resort ], we're building not just resorts, but a future-facing ecosystem of world-class destinations.”

Kuara is the latest resort from Mirah Investment & Development , whose previous project-Cocana Resort in Gili Trawangan-earned a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award and placed in the top 10% of hotels worldwide. With such recognition setting the standard, expectations are high for Kuara, which brings Mirah's signature blend of refined design, immersive experiences, and elevated hospitality to one of Lombok's most pristine coastal locations.

The launch of Kuara underscores Mirah's consistent commitment to innovation, excellence, and long-term value creation.