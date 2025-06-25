United Hospitality Management Accelerates Global Expansion With Two Key Appointments

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The group aims targets to have 100 hotels in management portfolio by 2030-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="636" height="416" data-bit="iit" /> DUBAI, UAE – June, 2025: United Hospitality Management UHM, a global leader in luxury and mixed-use hospitality management, has marked a new chapter in its strategic expansion, with the appointment of two highly experienced C-level executives.

These pivotal hires underscore UHM's bullish outlook and robust pipeline across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, as the company sets an ambitious goal to manage 100 hotels by 2030.

Driving the company's operational excellence and growth across its key regions, the group recently welcomed Olivier Jacquet as Chief Operating Officer for Europe. This appointment comes just two months after the group announced Klaus Assmann as Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East, India & Southeast Asia in April, further strengthening the leadership team dedicated to accelerating the company's expansion.

The global hospitality market is experiencing a period of robust growth, with analysts projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% between 2024 to 2025. The CAGR is expected to reach an estimated $5.7 trillion this year.

The luxury hospitality sector, which is a core focus for UHM, is poised for a bigger growth tragectory, with a CAGR forecast of 11.5% through 2032.

UHM is well-placed to capitalise on these new opportunities with a strong pipeline of new assets in its core markets.

Carlos Leal, Chairman & Board Member of United Hospitality Management, affirmed the significance of these appointments:“We are incredibly proud to welcome Klaus and Olivier to our leadership team. Their unparalleled international pedigrees, proven leadership, and ability to drive transformation across large-scale, mixed-use portfolios make them strategic pillars for our global expansion. Klaus's deep experience in the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, combined with Olivier's distinguished track record in consolidating operational excellence and expanding our brand in Europe, underscores our unwavering commitment to continuous growth and excellence in every market we enter.”

He added:“Their appointments come at a strategic moment as we accelerate our expansion strategy, reinforcing our position as a standard-bearer for operational excellence and setting our sights firmly on managing 100 hotels by 2030. The new leadership roles underscore UHM's unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and talent management – the foundation pillars of its robust national and international growth strategy.”

Klaus Assmann, appointed as Chief Operating Officer Middle East, India & Southeast Asia, has nearly four decades of international leadership experience. He boasts a remarkable track record in the operation of luxury hotels, asset refurbishment, and mega mixed-use developments.

Commenting on the company's growth strategy, he affirmed,“I am profoundly drawn to UHM's ambition, ethos, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Working alongside this talented team to strategically shape our next phase of growth and deliver truly standout experiences across every property we manage will be absolutely instrumental in achieving our goals.”

Olivier Jacquet the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer for Europe has a very accomplished career spanning over 35 years in the luxury hospitality sector. Olivier will be responsible for enhancing UHM's operational superiority and expanding the brand's strategic presence in the European market.

According to Olivier Jacquet,“This appointment as COO – Europe at UHM is recognition of 35 years of experience in high-level hotel operations, aligned with the group's strategic vision for the European market. In a highly competitive and ever-evolving sector, I am committed to leading this growth and expansion journey, consolidating the group's position as a benchmark in luxury hospitality.”

United Hospitality Management is poised to establishing itself as a benchmark of excellence for luxury and mixed-use property management globally. Its current operations spans two continents and boasts a portfolio of more than 2,600 keys across 13 hotels, and more than 50 F&B outlets. The group partners with notable global hospitality groups and brands, including Accor's Fairmont and Mövenpick brands, Sheraton and Luxury Collection by Marriott, voco and Vignette Collection by IHG, Wyndham Residences, Hyatt Regency, and Yotel, to name a few.

About United Hospitality Management UHM.

United Hospitality Management (UHM) is a global hospitality management company with over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise. UHM is a leader in hospitality asset development, operationalisation, and management, and has partnered with world-class brands including IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel, and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes, managing over US$1 billion in assets.

The company offers innovative services and concepts, all dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry. With a legacy spanning Europe and the Middle East, the company has cultivated a reputation for strong relationships, a distinguished leadership team, and a track record of developing winning hospitality concepts across the world.