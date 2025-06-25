403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Among World's Top 50 In THE Impact Rankings 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 25th June, 2025 - In a landmark moment for Indian higher education, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has secured a Top 50 global position in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, which evaluate universities worldwide for their progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With an overall global rank of 41, Amrita has emerged as India's highest SDG impact university, redefining the role of academia in shaping a sustainable future.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham ranks:
5th globally for SDG 4 – Quality Education
6th globally for SDG 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy
14th globally for SDG 5 – Gender Equality
29th globally for SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being
63rd globally for SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure
66th globally for SDG 6 – Clean Water and Sanitation
88th globally for SDG 13 – Climate Action
This year's Impact Rankings were the most competitive ever, with over 2,540 universities from 130 countries. Among them, India emerged as the most represented nation with 148 institutions, yet Amrita stood apart-recognized for its deep-rooted impact, transformational research, and a mission-led approach to global challenges.
At the heart of this success is the vision of Chancellor Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma)-to harmonize compassion, science, and service. Amrita's model is built on this foundation, integrating world-class academics with ground-level impact.
“This global recognition is a testament to our commitment to compassion-driven innovation,” said Dr. Maneesha V. Ramesh, Provost, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and UNESCO Chair On Experiential Learning For Sustainable Innovation & Development, Dean at Amrita School for Sustainable Futures.“We are not just building universities. We are co-creating resilient communities and sustainable futures.
Powering Progress Through Data and Impact
Amrita earned perfect scores (100/100) in several critical metrics:
Lifelong learning initiatives
University spin-offs and innovation translation
Women's progress and student access
Clean energy and water sustainability programs
Education for SDGs and community engagement
Live-in-Labs®: Innovation Beyond the Classroom
Amrita's flagship Live-in-Labs® program has delivered 150+ real-world projects across 25 Indian states, impacting over one million people-from clean water to rural electrification to healthcare access. The World Economic Forum recently highlighted Amrita's approach as a model for sustainability-focused education that blends traditional wisdom with advanced science.
About THE Impact Rankings
The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the world's only performance tables that assess universities against the full range of the UN SDGs, using carefully calibrated indicators to measure research, outreach, teaching, and stewardship. The rankings go beyond academic metrics to reflect real-world impact.
About Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a multi-disciplinary, research-intensive, private university, educating a vibrant student population of over 30,000 by 2100+ strong faculty. Accredited with the highest possible 'A++' grade by NAAC and ranked 7th best University under NIRF, Amrita offers more than 350 UG, PG, and Ph.D. programs across various disciplines, including Engineering, Management, Medical Sciences, Ayurveda, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Law, Arts & Humanities, Sustainable Futures and Social & Behavioral Sciences. With its extensive network of multiple campuses spread across Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Mysuru, Nagercoil, NCR Delhi (Faridabad) and Haridwar, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham stands as one of India's preeminent private educational institution.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham ranks:
5th globally for SDG 4 – Quality Education
6th globally for SDG 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy
14th globally for SDG 5 – Gender Equality
29th globally for SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being
63rd globally for SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure
66th globally for SDG 6 – Clean Water and Sanitation
88th globally for SDG 13 – Climate Action
This year's Impact Rankings were the most competitive ever, with over 2,540 universities from 130 countries. Among them, India emerged as the most represented nation with 148 institutions, yet Amrita stood apart-recognized for its deep-rooted impact, transformational research, and a mission-led approach to global challenges.
At the heart of this success is the vision of Chancellor Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma)-to harmonize compassion, science, and service. Amrita's model is built on this foundation, integrating world-class academics with ground-level impact.
“This global recognition is a testament to our commitment to compassion-driven innovation,” said Dr. Maneesha V. Ramesh, Provost, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and UNESCO Chair On Experiential Learning For Sustainable Innovation & Development, Dean at Amrita School for Sustainable Futures.“We are not just building universities. We are co-creating resilient communities and sustainable futures.
Powering Progress Through Data and Impact
Amrita earned perfect scores (100/100) in several critical metrics:
Lifelong learning initiatives
University spin-offs and innovation translation
Women's progress and student access
Clean energy and water sustainability programs
Education for SDGs and community engagement
Live-in-Labs®: Innovation Beyond the Classroom
Amrita's flagship Live-in-Labs® program has delivered 150+ real-world projects across 25 Indian states, impacting over one million people-from clean water to rural electrification to healthcare access. The World Economic Forum recently highlighted Amrita's approach as a model for sustainability-focused education that blends traditional wisdom with advanced science.
About THE Impact Rankings
The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the world's only performance tables that assess universities against the full range of the UN SDGs, using carefully calibrated indicators to measure research, outreach, teaching, and stewardship. The rankings go beyond academic metrics to reflect real-world impact.
About Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a multi-disciplinary, research-intensive, private university, educating a vibrant student population of over 30,000 by 2100+ strong faculty. Accredited with the highest possible 'A++' grade by NAAC and ranked 7th best University under NIRF, Amrita offers more than 350 UG, PG, and Ph.D. programs across various disciplines, including Engineering, Management, Medical Sciences, Ayurveda, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Law, Arts & Humanities, Sustainable Futures and Social & Behavioral Sciences. With its extensive network of multiple campuses spread across Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Mysuru, Nagercoil, NCR Delhi (Faridabad) and Haridwar, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham stands as one of India's preeminent private educational institution.
Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.
User :- Raju Marelli
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment