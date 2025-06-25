403
WHO Chief Condemns Deadly Sudan Hospital Assault
(MENAFN) The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) condemned on Tuesday the recent assault on a Sudanese hospital that claimed 40 lives as “appalling.”
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the strike on Al Mujlad Hospital in West Kordofan, Sudan, which resulted in over 40 civilian casualties—including children and medical staff—and left dozens more injured.
“Another appalling attack on health in Sudan, this one in the Al Mujlad Hospital in West Kordofan, causing over 40 civilian deaths, including of children and health workers, and dozens of injuries,” Tedros wrote in a post on X.
He strongly emphasized the urgent need to halt such violence, stating, “We cannot say this louder: attacks on health must stop everywhere!”
Tedros reaffirmed that medical facilities should never be targeted, insisting hospitals are “not a target.”
