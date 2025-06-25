Chitrangda Singh On 'Parikrama': Shooting This Film Became An Emotional Experience For Me
Chitrangda took to Instagram, where she shared a poster and several behind-the-scenes moments from the film, which is directed by Goutam Ghose. It also stars Marco Leonardi and Cristina Donadio.
She wrote as the caption: There are some films that entertain us .. and then there are some stories that are important to tell .. Parikrama is one such film that Ive had the pleasure to be part of .. shooting this film became an emotional experience for me ..”
The actress thanked Ghose, who is the only Indian to have been feted with the "Vittorio Di Sica" Award, Italy, in 1997.
“Thank you @goutamghose for making me part of this journey ... Parikrama releases on 27th July.”
Details about the film are under wraps.
Talking about Ghosh, who was awarded the Knighthood of the Star of the Italian Solidarity in July 2006, started making documentaries in 1973.
The filmmaker took active part in the group theatre movement in Calcutta. Also dedicated some time as a Photojournalist. Ghosh made his first documentary– New Earth in 1973 followed by Hungry Autumn. Since then, he has made a number of feature films and documentaries.
Ghose was greatly influenced by the movies of Akira Kurosawa, Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Rajen Tarafdar, Mrinal Sen and Ajoy Kar. His most successful films were His most successful films were Antarjali Jatra, Padma Nadir Majhi, Abar Aranye, Kaalbela, Shankhachil and Moner Manush.
Chitrangda was recently seen in“Housefull 5,” directed by Tarun Mansukhani.
The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen. Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment,“Housefull 5” hit theaters worldwide on June 6.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment