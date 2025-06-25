Srinagar Records Hottest-Ever June Night

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Srinagar district recorded its highest-ever minimum temperature for June at 25.0°C on Wednesday, marking a historic weather event in Kashmir even as the Jammu region braces for more rain following intense showers across several districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rain over the past 24 hours has impacted several districts.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Katra, which received 108.5 mm, followed by Rajouri ARG with 80 mm, and Udhampur with 71.4 mm. Poonch and Ramban also saw significant rainfall, receiving 48 mm and 47.5 mm respectively.

With more rain expected between 25 and 27 June, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many locations, and heavy rainfall at a few places in Jammu Division.

The advisory warns of a heightened risk of flash floods, particularly in low-lying and vulnerable areas, along with landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in hilly regions.

Read Also Srinagar Hits 20-Year June High, Rain Likely Today It's Summer Break for Kashmir Private Colleges

The advisory also notes a risk of waterlogging in the plains of the Jammu region and a rise in water levels of rivers and local streams.

Farmers have been advised to suspend irrigation, pesticide spraying, and fertilizer application until the weather stabilizes.

Rain activity is expected to reduce slightly between 28 and 30 June, with rainfall becoming more scattered.

From 1 to 2 July, intermittent rain is still likely at scattered places. On 3 July, the forecast indicates hot and humid weather, with the possibility of brief showers at a few locations.

Meanwhile, Srinagar's overnight temperature of 25.0°C on 25 June is now the highest minimum temperature ever recorded in June for the city.

Officials say such a temperature would typically occur as a daytime maximum in late May.

The current average daytime temperature in Srinagar stands at 29.2°C, highlighting a shift in seasonal temperature patterns in the Valley.