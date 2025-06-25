Abu Dhabi: Tenant To Pay Dh300,000 For Subletting Villa, Creating Illegal Partitions

An Abu Dhabi tenant who illegally partitioned a villa and sublet it to four families has been instructed to pay Dh300,000 to the landlord in compensation for the damages.

The landlord filed a lawsuit against the tenant for damaging his villa. He claimed that the damage was caused when the tenant partitioned it and sublet it to other families without his consent. The complainant also argued that this was in violation of housing laws in Abu Dhabi.

The landlord had demanded that the tenant pay him Dh510,000 in compensation for the damages he caused to his villa, as it required renovation and maintenance.

He also requested court to force the tenant to leave his property.

In court, the tenant refused the landlord's claims stressing that an earlier court order had dismissed the case. But the judge rejected his claims.

A report by an engineering expert said the defendant divided the house into four sections with modifications and additions, and sub-rented it to four families.

The cost of the renovating and maintenance of the house, according to the expert's report was more than Dh300,000.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family Court and for Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that the defendant had violated the housing rules and also caused damages to the villa as a result of making alterations.

Accordingly, the judge ordered the defendant to pay Dh300,000 to the complainant in compensation for the damages.

The tenant was also told to pay for the landlord's legal expenses.

