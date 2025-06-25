Northern Data Group Recognized By TOP500 For World-Class London AI Cluster
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Northern Data Group recognized by TOP500 for World-Class London AI Cluster
Frankfurt/Main – 25 June 2025 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) (“Northern Data Group” or“Northern Data”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions announces that its Taiga Cloud cluster in London called Njoerd, built with HPE Cray XD670, has been ranked 26th on the TOP500 list.
The highly respected list ranks the most powerful commercially available computer systems. This achievement underscores Northern Data's commitment to delivering the highest quality, reliability, and performance in AI and HPC infrastructure. Its London based cluster is now recognized as the highest quality HPC system of its size worldwide.
“Northern Data's mission is to deliver a full-stack HPC software and hardware infrastructure platform that enables the rapid creation, adoption and delivery of AI applications at scale. Our ranking on the TOP500 is a testament to the quality and scalability of our H100 cluster, and to our relentless focus on delivering solutions that exceed the expectations of our global customers.”
“We applaud Northern Data on this great achievement and are proud to have partnered with them to advance their operational excellence and goals while driving innovation and accelerating AI and scientific research at an unprecedented scale.”
Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) is a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world's most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation.
Northern Data has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across eight global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data's best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata .
Jose Cano
25.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment