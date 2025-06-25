EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Northern Data Group recognized by TOP500 for World-Class London AI Cluster

Northern Data Group recognized by TOP500 for World-Class London AI Cluster



Top 10 Europe-based AI optimized supercomputer in collaboration with HPE

Key benchmarks position Northern Data's London-based NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core cluster as most efficient at its scale Same cluster design is deployed across Northern Data's NVIDIA H100 estate Frankfurt/Main – 25 June 2025 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) (“Northern Data Group” or“Northern Data”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions announces that its Taiga Cloud cluster in London called Njoerd, built with HPE Cray XD670, has been ranked 26th on the TOP500 list. The highly respected list ranks the most powerful commercially available computer systems. This achievement underscores Northern Data's commitment to delivering the highest quality, reliability, and performance in AI and HPC infrastructure. Its London based cluster is now recognized as the highest quality HPC system of its size worldwide.



Key features of this cluster that set Northern Data's apart:

Best-in-class NVIDIA H100 performance at this scale: With an impressive Linpack performance of 78.20 PFlop/s and a theoretical FP64 peak of 106.28 PFlop/s, Northern Data's cluster is the most efficient and robust NVIDIA H100-based system at its scale setting a new standard for excellence in the industry. For AI workloads, the cluster has peak performance of 3.86 ExaFlop/s FP8 and 1.93 ExaFlop/s FP16, and demonstrated MFU 50-60% for pre-training modern LLMs. The most efficient H100 deployment of this size, optimized for demanding AI and HPC workloads.

State-of-the-art hardware: The system runs on HPE Cray XD670 featuring NVIDIA H100 GPUs and Intel Xeon Platinum 8462Y+ CPUs. All 10 Northern Data pods are deployed in this configuration. The London cluster features 244 nodes with 8x H100 GPUs, 28.5 million CUDA cores in total.

Advanced networking: Cutting-edge rail-optimized Infiniband NDR400 offers ultra-low latency and maximum throughput. Sustainable operations: Designed for energy efficiency without compromising performance.

John Hoffman, Northern Data Group COO, commented: “Northern Data's mission is to deliver a full-stack HPC software and hardware infrastructure platform that enables the rapid creation, adoption and delivery of AI applications at scale. Our ranking on the TOP500 is a testament to the quality and scalability of our H100 cluster, and to our relentless focus on delivering solutions that exceed the expectations of our global customers.”



Trish Damkroger, HPE Senior Vice President and General Manager, HPC and AI Infrastructure Solutions also commented: “We applaud Northern Data on this great achievement and are proud to have partnered with them to advance their operational excellence and goals while driving innovation and accelerating AI and scientific research at an unprecedented scale.”



About Northern Data Group: Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) is a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world's most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation. Northern Data has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across eight global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data's best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata .



