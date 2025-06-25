Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Airways Restores Flight Schedule, Offers Refunds

2025-06-25 04:00:41
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Airways has issued a travel alert with regards to the recent temporary closure of Qatari airspace on June 23, 2025, assuring travelers that the airline is making progress in restoring its schedule with possible disruptions until June 26, 2025.

The airline states that travelers with flight dates up to and including June 30, 2025, can do the following:

  • Change their flight dates without paying any fee, valid until July 15, 2025.
  • Get a refund on any unused flight ticket within the specified time period without paying any cancellation fee, given that they do not wish to travel anymore.

    The Airline also advises all passengers travelling to always be on the lookout for any updates on this matter by checking the official website or through their mobile application.

