Police Attaches Drug Dealer's Property Worth Rs 1 Crore In Srinagar
In a statement,a spokesperson said the accused is involved in case FIR No. 02/2024 under Sections 8, 20, and 29 of the NDPS Act, and is presently under preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act.
“The property has been established as having been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, and following due confirmation by the competent authority under SAFEMA (Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act), New Delhi, the immovable property has been attached. It shall not be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior permission from the competent authority,” reads the statement.
It reads the accused has a history of drug peddling and was actively involved in supplying narcotics, especially targeting the local youth, thereby posing a serious threat to public health and safety.
“This action is part of J&K Police's continued crackdown on drug trafficking networks. By targeting and dismantling the financial infrastructure of such networks, police aim to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard the community,” it added.Read Also Properties Of Two PoK-Based Handlers Attached In North Kashmir's Handwara Four Inter-State Drug Peddlers Held With Contraband Substance In Jammu
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment