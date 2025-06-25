Police Attaches Drug Dealer's Property Worth Rs 1 Crore In Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a major action against the drug menace, Srinagar police attached a residential property, comprising a two-storey house along with land worth approximately Rs 1 crore, belonging to a notorious drug peddler, in Takanwari, Karnabal area.

In a statement,a spokesperson said the accused is involved in case FIR No. 02/2024 under Sections 8, 20, and 29 of the NDPS Act, and is presently under preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act.

“The property has been established as having been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, and following due confirmation by the competent authority under SAFEMA (Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act), New Delhi, the immovable property has been attached. It shall not be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior permission from the competent authority,” reads the statement.

It reads the accused has a history of drug peddling and was actively involved in supplying narcotics, especially targeting the local youth, thereby posing a serious threat to public health and safety.

“This action is part of J&K Police's continued crackdown on drug trafficking networks. By targeting and dismantling the financial infrastructure of such networks, police aim to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard the community,” it added.

