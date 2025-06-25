403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Faces Nearly 39,000 Compensation Claims Over Iranian Missile Damage
(MENAFN) Israeli officials have been inundated with close to 39,000 claims seeking compensation for direct material damages caused by Iranian missile strikes, local media reported Tuesday.
The Israeli Tax Authority’s Compensation Fund has registered about 38,700 claims since the Israel-Iran conflict erupted on June 13, according to Israeli media.
The breakdown includes 30,809 claims for building damages, 3,713 for vehicle losses, and 4,085 for damage to equipment and other property.
"There are estimates that thousands of other buildings have been damaged, but no compensation claims have been filed for them yet,” media reported.
Meanwhile, the Israeli site Behadrei Haredim revealed that over 24,932 claims were lodged in Tel Aviv alone, the country’s central hub, followed by Ashkelon in the south with 10,793 claims.
Officials have not yet released any financial projections on the total compensation expected to be paid out.
Since June 13, Israel has conducted airstrikes on multiple locations within Iran, targeting military and nuclear installations amid accusations that Tehran was nearing development of a nuclear weapon—an allegation Iran strongly denies.
Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory. The conflict escalated when the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday, joining the hostilities.
After 12 days of intense aerial warfare between the two adversaries, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire overnight, aiming to halt the Israel-Iran conflict.
The Israeli Tax Authority’s Compensation Fund has registered about 38,700 claims since the Israel-Iran conflict erupted on June 13, according to Israeli media.
The breakdown includes 30,809 claims for building damages, 3,713 for vehicle losses, and 4,085 for damage to equipment and other property.
"There are estimates that thousands of other buildings have been damaged, but no compensation claims have been filed for them yet,” media reported.
Meanwhile, the Israeli site Behadrei Haredim revealed that over 24,932 claims were lodged in Tel Aviv alone, the country’s central hub, followed by Ashkelon in the south with 10,793 claims.
Officials have not yet released any financial projections on the total compensation expected to be paid out.
Since June 13, Israel has conducted airstrikes on multiple locations within Iran, targeting military and nuclear installations amid accusations that Tehran was nearing development of a nuclear weapon—an allegation Iran strongly denies.
Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory. The conflict escalated when the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday, joining the hostilities.
After 12 days of intense aerial warfare between the two adversaries, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire overnight, aiming to halt the Israel-Iran conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment