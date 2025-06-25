403
Bank ABC named ‘Best Digital Bank’ and ‘Best Bank for Sustainable Finance’ in Bahrain at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025
(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: Bank ABC has been recognised as the ‘Best Digital Bank’ and ‘Best Bank for Sustainable Finance’ in Bahrain at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, held in Dubai on 20 May. The accolades highlight the Bank’s transformative approach to corporate banking and its growing leadership in the sustainable finance landscape.
A delegation from Bank ABC received the awards at the high-profile ceremony, which also saw wins for its subsidiaries – Bank ABC Islamic and ila Bank, the Group’s digital mobile-only bank, reinforcing the Group’s collective innovation and impact.
With over four decades of experience across frontier and emerging markets, Bank ABC continues to redefine financial services through an ambitious digital transformation and sustainability-led growth strategy. These double wins stand as a testament to the Bank’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions while accelerating the transition to sustainable operations across its global network.
Commenting on the recognition, Sael Al Waary, Group CEO of Bank ABC, said: “We are honoured to be recognised by Euromoney as Bahrain’s Best Digital Bank and Best Bank for Sustainable Finance. These awards reaffirm our position as a leader in innovation and underscore our responsibility to shape a more sustainable future. As we empower our clients with innovative digital capabilities, we remain equally committed to enabling their transition to future-proof, purpose-driven businesses. I sincerely thank Euromoney for this recognition and my colleagues across the Bank ABC Group for their dedication to building MENA’s international bank of the future.”
Bank ABC’s ongoing digital evolution has redefined the benchmark for wholesale banking in the region. Leveraging deep market insight and tailored financial solutions, the Bank supports clients across strategic sectors including logistics, petrochemicals, and technology, among other sectors.
With innovation at the core of its strategy, Bank ABC has made significant strides in digital banking, AI-driven automation, and blockchain integration. The Bank’s Wholesale Banking Corporate Portal delivers a reimagined corporate banking experience, offering clients a personalised, AI-powered interface that provides a seamless access to products and services – alongside actionable insights for smarter financial decisions.
Ben Naylor, Global Head of Research at Euromoney commented, “Bank ABC's transformative digital strategy and innovative solutions were especially impressive. Its launch of an AI-powered corporate portal and enhanced trade finance platform, added significant efficiencies for clients. It also enhanced its cross-border payments and FX services, and notably upgraded its AI assistant.”
On the sustainable finance front, Bank ABC has demonstrated a clear commitment to embedding Environmental, Social and Governance principles across its value chain. The Bank’s Sustainability Strategy is driving meaningful progress towards an inclusive, low-carbon economy, while supporting clients in their transition to more responsible business models.
Further highlighting the Bank’s leadership, Ben Naylor added, “A comprehensive ESG strategy, executive-driven governance, and impactful initiatives like green sukuk issuance and renewable energy financing saw Bank ABC recognised as Bahrain's leader in sustainable finance. Its workforce training, long-term environmental goals, and commitment to clean energy underscored its commitment to the sector.”
The Euromoney Awards for Excellence is one of the industry’s most authoritative and respected awards programmes, recognising world-class financial institutions that demonstrate innovation, leadership and meaningful impact in banking.
