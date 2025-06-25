Awqaf Ministry Launches Interactive Mural To Promote Islamic Values

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a creative and community-driven initiative, the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has unveiled a striking visual mural in Gewan Island as part of its campaign titled“Roots... Authenticity and Continuity.”

The campaign, which is being held in collaboration with United Development Company (UDC), runs from June 13 through mid-July 2025 and aims to strengthen Islamic identity and core values across all segments of Qatari society.

The mural is designed as a visually engaging and interactive structure that encapsulates the spirit of the campaign, launched under the symbolic theme“Roots” – a metaphor for returning to the firm foundation from which the Islamic and Arab worlds derive their values and civilizational identity.

At the heart of the mural are three foundational components that define the essence of Islamic identity: religion, the Arabic language, and history. These elements are artistically integrated to convey a meaningful religious and cultural message that celebrates the authenticity and continuity of the Islamic Ummah.

The initiative is part of a broader campaign led by the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance over recent months, under the supervision of its women's activities unit. The broader aim is to instill greater awareness and understanding of Islamic identity, reinforce a sense of belonging grounded in religious and cultural values, and preserve the distinctive characteristics that have historically made the Islamic nation a beacon among communities.

The mural also serves as a modern educational and da'wah tool, offering an innovative approach to spiritual and cultural communication. Through carefully chosen texts and design elements, it promotes the Arabic language, reinforces Islamic ethics, and highlights the rich cultural and historical heritage that forms the bedrock of Muslim identity.

The interactive visual format is specifically designed to appeal to a wide demographic, making the experience accessible and engaging for visitors of all ages.

In a statement, the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance expressed its gratitude to United Development Company for its collaboration, emphasizing the value of partnerships between government institutions and private sector entities in advancing community-focused initiatives.

The Department also reiterated that this initiative aligns with its broader mission of religious education, public awareness, and humanitarian outreach. It underscored the importance of integrating visual arts into the field of Islamic education, noting that such creative methods help to instill core values, nurture pride in cultural roots, and foster a generation that is both deeply connected to its heritage and capable of engaging constructively with its diverse environment.

This interactive mural on Gewan Island is not only a cultural landmark but also a testament to the evolving methods of da'wah and public engagement, blending tradition with innovation to strengthen the moral and cultural fabric of Qatari society.

