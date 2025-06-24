403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QNB Recognised For Payment Solutions And Cash Management Lead In Qatar, Mideast
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group has been awarded two prestigious titles by Global Finance: 'Best Bank for Payments in the Middle East' and 'Best Bank for Cash Management in Qatar' for 2025.
These accolades reflect QNB's commitment to excellence in delivering innovative and efficient banking solutions to its clients.
The recognition as the Best Bank for Payments in the Middle East highlights QNB's leadership in delivering cutting-edge payment solutions, ensuring seamless transactions and enhanced customer experience across the region.
Additionally, being named the Best Bank for Cash Management in Qatar underscores QNB's dedication to providing comprehensive cash management services tailored to the unique needs of businesses in the local market.
Khalid Ahmed al-Sada, Senior Executive Vice-President, Group Corporate and Institutional Banking at QNB, stated,“We are honoured to receive these esteemed awards from Global Finance. They are a testament to our investments made in our cash management and payment infrastructure in order to deliver exceptional banking services and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. At QNB, we adopt a client centric approach to our investments to ensure we continually stay ahead of client needs”
These awards reflect QNB's ongoing efforts to innovate and excel in the banking industry, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for businesses and individuals alike.
These accolades reflect QNB's commitment to excellence in delivering innovative and efficient banking solutions to its clients.
The recognition as the Best Bank for Payments in the Middle East highlights QNB's leadership in delivering cutting-edge payment solutions, ensuring seamless transactions and enhanced customer experience across the region.
Additionally, being named the Best Bank for Cash Management in Qatar underscores QNB's dedication to providing comprehensive cash management services tailored to the unique needs of businesses in the local market.
Khalid Ahmed al-Sada, Senior Executive Vice-President, Group Corporate and Institutional Banking at QNB, stated,“We are honoured to receive these esteemed awards from Global Finance. They are a testament to our investments made in our cash management and payment infrastructure in order to deliver exceptional banking services and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. At QNB, we adopt a client centric approach to our investments to ensure we continually stay ahead of client needs”
These awards reflect QNB's ongoing efforts to innovate and excel in the banking industry, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for businesses and individuals alike.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment