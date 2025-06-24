Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QNB Recognised For Payment Solutions And Cash Management Lead In Qatar, Mideast

2025-06-24 11:02:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group has been awarded two prestigious titles by Global Finance: 'Best Bank for Payments in the Middle East' and 'Best Bank for Cash Management in Qatar' for 2025.
These accolades reflect QNB's commitment to excellence in delivering innovative and efficient banking solutions to its clients.
The recognition as the Best Bank for Payments in the Middle East highlights QNB's leadership in delivering cutting-edge payment solutions, ensuring seamless transactions and enhanced customer experience across the region.
Additionally, being named the Best Bank for Cash Management in Qatar underscores QNB's dedication to providing comprehensive cash management services tailored to the unique needs of businesses in the local market.
Khalid Ahmed al-Sada, Senior Executive Vice-President, Group Corporate and Institutional Banking at QNB, stated,“We are honoured to receive these esteemed awards from Global Finance. They are a testament to our investments made in our cash management and payment infrastructure in order to deliver exceptional banking services and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. At QNB, we adopt a client centric approach to our investments to ensure we continually stay ahead of client needs”
These awards reflect QNB's ongoing efforts to innovate and excel in the banking industry, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for businesses and individuals alike.

